Black Friday monitor deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday is almost upon us, and with it comes a plethora of deals on computer monitor. While Amazon already has some great monitors on sale, we suggest also checking out Walmart and Best Buy. And don’t forget about HP and Lenovo, because their online retail stores sell more than just PCs.
Searching for the right monitor can be a daunting task, but rest assured, we’re highlighting only deals that offer great tech at legitimate discounts. We’ve also included an FAQ section, which addresses the best times to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, plus some advice on what to look for in a good monitor.
Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals
When it comes to fast-paced PC gaming, every second counts. That’s why you should consider getting a proper gaming monitor, as they’re designed to make your game look as smooth as possible when the action is furiously fast. We can highly recommend the deals below.
- HP Omen, 27-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync and G-Sync compatible, $249.99 (39% off at Best Buy)
- Samsung Odyssey, 27-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync and G-Sync compatible, $249.99 ($39% off at Best Buy)
- Lenovo G27-20, 27-inch 1080p display/144Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $229.99 (17% off at Lenovo)
- Lenovo Legion Y25g-30, 24.5-inch 1080p display/360Hz refresh rate/Nvidia G-Sync, $594.99 (15% off at Lenovo)
The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 deserves a special callout because of its ridiculously high 360Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is how fast a monitor can draw up a new image. 360Hz is incredibly fast, so visuals on this monitor should look quite smooth.
Early Black Friday 4K workstation monitor deals
4K monitors are great for content creation thanks to their high resolutions and larger screens. Although they’re a good choice for editors who need to see the finer details of their work, there’s really nothing like watching an epic movie on a 4K display too. So, whether you’re a video editor or a movie buff, we’ve got quite a few options below.
- ThinkVision P32p-20, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $699 (32% off at Lenovo)
- Dell 32, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/5ms response time, $759.99 (20% off at Dell)
- Samsung UJ59, 32-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $299.99 (12% off at Amazon)
- Samsung S80A, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio, $349.99 (13% off at Amazon)
The Samsung UJ59 is a solid deal thanks to its large screen size. You’re getting 32-inches of screen, which is awesome for either productivity or entertainment.
FAQ
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday is on Friday, Nov 25th 2022. If you consider yourself an avid deals hunter, we’d suggest going online in the early hours to take advantage of the best deals. Deals tend to change and expire at a breakneck pace.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday is on Monday, Nov 28th 2022. For the best deals, we’d recommend logging on at midnight, as stock tends to deplete rather quickly.
What other Black Friday retailers should I check out?
Amazon’s going to have a slew of awesome deals. That’s a given. However, for monitors, you should definitely peruse the main pages of HP, Dell and Lenovo. Personally, I find myself going directly to the manufacturers more often than not. You can also widen your net and scope out other online retailers like Best Buy and Newegg.
What should I look for in a monitor?
Ah, we’ve arrived at the question of the hour.
Let’s first talk about refresh rate, which is important if you’re looking for a gaming monitor. The refresh rate is how fast a monitor can redraw the image on its screen. The faster the refresh rate, the smoother your visuals will look. For competitive first-person shooters, we’d recommend 120Hz as the minimum rate. Anything higher is good enough for the eSports realm.
Resolution is another important feature to consider. Much like the refresh rate, the higher the number, the better. We’re talking about the quality of images and video here. 1080p is the bare minimum for most monitors. However, if you’re a video editor, bumping the resolution up to 4K makes a massive difference, as it allows you to see more detail.
The final thing is the screen size. 27 inches is the most common and a good size for a home office. For gaming monitors, 24 or 27 inches is best. Sometimes a larger screen causes eye strain and if you’re going to be staring at one for hours, it’s better to go a bit smaller. For 4K monitors, 32-inches is a good option, as it gives you quite a bit of screen to work with.
Where can I find the highest rated monitors?
PCWorld reviews new monitors every month. So, if you want to see the models we’ve rated the highest, check out our rankings for the best monitors of 2022. We also have more granular picks on the best gaming monitors, as well as the best 4K monitors for desktop workstations. Come Black Friday, a lot of our top picks may be on sale, so don’t limit your shopping only to the deals we’ve called out above.