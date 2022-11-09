Black Friday monitor deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday is almost upon us, and with it comes a plethora of deals on computer monitor. While Amazon already has some great monitors on sale, we suggest also checking out Walmart and Best Buy. And don’t forget about HP and Lenovo, because their online retail stores sell more than just PCs.

Searching for the right monitor can be a daunting task, but rest assured, we’re highlighting only deals that offer great tech at legitimate discounts. We’ve also included an FAQ section, which addresses the best times to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, plus some advice on what to look for in a good monitor.

Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals

When it comes to fast-paced PC gaming, every second counts. That’s why you should consider getting a proper gaming monitor, as they’re designed to make your game look as smooth as possible when the action is furiously fast. We can highly recommend the deals below.

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 deserves a special callout because of its ridiculously high 360Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is how fast a monitor can draw up a new image. 360Hz is incredibly fast, so visuals on this monitor should look quite smooth.

Early Black Friday 4K workstation monitor deals

4K monitors are great for content creation thanks to their high resolutions and larger screens. Although they’re a good choice for editors who need to see the finer details of their work, there’s really nothing like watching an epic movie on a 4K display too. So, whether you’re a video editor or a movie buff, we’ve got quite a few options below.

The Samsung UJ59 is a solid deal thanks to its large screen size. You’re getting 32-inches of screen, which is awesome for either productivity or entertainment.