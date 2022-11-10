Black Friday dash cam deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday fast approaches, and retailers are already offering dash cam deals on everything from modest mini-cams to 4K front and rearview models. While we’d normally advise you to hold out until Black Friday itself, some truly great deals are already available. What’s more, many retailers are offering price protection, so you can make your purchase now and rest assured you’ll end up with the best price.
We’re already seeing great discounts ondash cams from the likes of Amazon, BestBuy, Adorama, and Newegg. We will continue to track down the best dash cam deals leading up to and during Black Friday and highlight them below.
Best early Black Friday dash cam deals
Similar deals are expected to show up over the next few weeks, but if any of these dash cams appeal to you, then it’s probably safe to pull the trigger now.
- Viofo T130, 1440p front, interior, and rearview, $239.89 (20% off on Amazon)
- Kingslim D4, 4K front and rearview/3-inch LCD touch screen, $119.00 (15% off on Amazon)
- Thinkware X700, 1080p front and rearview/2.7-inch LCD touch screen, $149.99 (40% off on BestBuy)
- Nextbase 522GW, 1440p front view/3-inch LCD touch screen, $239.99 (20% off on BestBuy)
- Thinkware F200 Pro, 1080p front and rearview, $169.99 (15% off on Adorama)
- VAVA VD009, 2K front and rearview/2-inch LCD screen, $56.99 (59% off on Newegg)
- Vantrue N4, 1440p front and rearview/2.4-inch LCD screen, $194.99 (25% off on Newegg)
If you’re just looking for a mini-cam that records decent video, then the VAVA VD009 should do the trick and it’s currently on sale for a bargain 59% off on Newegg. Or, if you want a premium dash cam that will record great quality video and comes with extra perks such as built-in Alexa and Wifi connectivity, then you can’t go wrong with one of our favorite dash cams, the Nextbase 522GW, currently 20% off on BestBuy.
FAQ
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday 2022 will fall on Friday, November 25th. However, many retailers have already started to offer great discounts on dash cams.
What should I look for in a Black Friday dash cam deal?
When purchasing a dash cam, you will want to focus on a few important features such as video capabilities, recording options, and other handy nice-to-haves. Video capabilities will be the most important aspect of your decision. You’ll want to consider whether you need front and rearview or just front view. Also, check the resolution—we recommend at least 1080p, but premium 4K resolution dash cams really make a difference if you can swing the extra cost.
Additionally, you will want to take a look at the field of view. The sweet spot is between 120 to 140 degrees field of view, as anything less might miss important things and anything more may cause a fish-eye distortion to the recordings.
Next, you will want to decide on the recording options you need. Continuous loop recording automatically overwrites older recordings at specified intervals (unless saved) in order to minimize storage requirements. There is also incident recording, which uses motion detection and triggered impact detection to record possible accidents.
As for storage options, you will generally find that there are two options to choose from: cloud storage and microSD card storage. Cloud storage isn’t as common, but it can be nice to have if you’re worried about losing a physical memory card. Otherwise, a microSD card will be the most common option.
Finally, you should consider any other handy features that a particular dash cam might provide. These include GPS navigation, phone connectivity, parking monitoring, night vision, and speed detection. All of these will depend on your personal preference, but should be taken into account before purchase.
What are the best early Black Friday dash cam deals?
We’re currently seeing solid early Black Friday deals from Amazon on both premium and basic dash cams. Not to be outdone though, BestBuy and Newegg also have some great offers on favorites such as Thinkware and Nextbase cams. We are keeping our eye on Adorama as well. Currently, they have only a few dash cams on sale, but in past years they have some of the best discount around on a ton of different models.
Which dash cams does PCWorld rate the highest?
PCWorld tests and reviews dash cams every month. We encourage you to check our rankings of the best dash cams of 2022, as many of the models we rate the highest will see price drops around Black Friday.
Will adding a dash cam lower my insurance rates?
In the United States, insurance companies generally don’t offer discounts for customers with dash cams installed. That said, the cameras do have their upsides: If you get into an accident, the video evidence can be used to prove you weren’t at fault. To this extent, dash cams can be useful for capturing evidence of car theft, vandalism and of course run-of-the-mill accidents.