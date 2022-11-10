Black Friday dash cam deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday fast approaches, and retailers are already offering dash cam deals on everything from modest mini-cams to 4K front and rearview models. While we’d normally advise you to hold out until Black Friday itself, some truly great deals are already available. What’s more, many retailers are offering price protection, so you can make your purchase now and rest assured you’ll end up with the best price.

We’re already seeing great discounts on dash cams from the likes of Amazon, BestBuy, Adorama, and Newegg. We will continue to track down the best dash cam deals leading up to and during Black Friday and highlight them below.

Best early Black Friday dash cam deals

Similar deals are expected to show up over the next few weeks, but if any of these dash cams appeal to you, then it’s probably safe to pull the trigger now.

If you’re just looking for a mini-cam that records decent video, then the VAVA VD009 should do the trick and it’s currently on sale for a bargain 59% off on Newegg. Or, if you want a premium dash cam that will record great quality video and comes with extra perks such as built-in Alexa and Wifi connectivity, then you can’t go wrong with one of our favorite dash cams, the Nextbase 522GW, currently 20% off on BestBuy.