Black Friday smartwatch deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday smartwatch deals have already begun, with retailers offering deals on watches from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung. While we’d normally advise you to hold out until Black Friday itself, many retailers are offering price protection, so you can purchase a watch now and rest assured you’ll end up with the best price.

We’ve curated the best deals on smartwatches from all of your favorite retailers. We’re already seeing some great discounts, particularly fitness-focused models from the likes of Fitbit and Garmin. We’ll continue to track down the best smartwatch deals leading up to and during Black Friday and highlight them below.

Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals

There are already steep discounts on smartwatches from Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart. But it’s still early, so if none of these models appeal to you, keep your eye out here for more great deals over the next few weeks.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a rock-solid fitness tracker and at 32% off on Amazon right now, it represents a great value. Additionally, if you’re looking for a rugged smartwatch with built-in GPS for your outdoor adventures, then you might consider picking up the Garmin Forerunner 45 on BestBuy. It’s currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.

Also, for Apple fans, the rarely discounted Apple Watch SE is on sale for a staggering 36% off on Walmart. It’s a generation behind the current model, but it’s still a great smartwatch with most of the features you would want.