Black Friday iPad deals: What to expect and early sales

The iPad is the 800-pound gorilla of the tablet market, and Apple knows it. It remains one of the best-selling pieces of consumer electronics ever, so trying to find discounts on the latest and greatest models is an exercise in patience. But if you’re likely to find any deals, it’s on Black Friday.

At the time of this writing, the iPad comes in six different models. From smallest to largest: the iPad Mini (6th gen, 8.3 inches), the iPad (9th gen, 10.2 inches and the last with the Home Button design), the newer iPad (10th gen, 10.9 inches), the iPad Air (5th gen, 10.9 inches), the smaller iPad Pro (5th gen, 11 inches), and the larger iPad Pro (4th gen, 12.9 inches). All come with Wi-Fi standard, and can be upgraded with extra storage and a cellular connection, and are offered in at least two color choices.

Best early iPad and iPad Mini deals Black Friday deals

iPad 64GB (9th gen), $299.00 ($30 off) at Walmart

iPad Mini 64GB (6th gen), $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon

iPad 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular (9th gen), $331.56 ($130 off) at Walmart

Ipad 256GB (9th gen), $399.00 ($80 off) at Walmart

Best early iPad Air and iPad Pro Black Friday deals

iPad Air 64GB (5th gen), $519.99 ($80 off) at Amazon

iPad Pro 11″ 128GB (4th gen), $699.99 ($100 off), at Best Buy

iPad Pro 11″ 128GB (5th gen), $749.00 ($50 off) at Amazon

Best early iPad accessory Black Friday deals

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini (6th gen), $14.99 ($45 off) at Verizon

Apple Pencil (2nd gen, open box), $88.95 ($40 off) at eBay

Brydge keyboard and trackpad for iPad Pro/Air 11″, $71.93 ($78 off ) at Amazon