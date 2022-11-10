Black Friday iPad deals: What to expect and early sales

The iPad is the 800-pound gorilla of the tablet market, and Apple knows it. It remains one of the best-selling pieces of consumer electronics ever, so trying to find discounts on the latest and greatest models is an exercise in patience. But if you’re likely to find any deals, it’s on Black Friday.
At the time of this writing, the iPad comes in six different models. From smallest to largest: the iPad Mini (6th gen, 8.3 inches), the iPad (9th gen, 10.2 inches and the last with the Home Button design), the newer iPad (10th gen, 10.9 inches), the iPad Air (5th gen, 10.9 inches), the smaller iPad Pro (5th gen, 11 inches), and the larger iPad Pro (4th gen, 12.9 inches). All come with Wi-Fi standard, and can be upgraded with extra storage and a cellular connection, and are offered in at least two color choices.
Best early iPad and iPad Mini deals Black Friday deals
iPad 64GB (9th gen), $299.00 ($30 off) at Walmart
iPad Mini 64GB (6th gen), $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon
iPad 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular (9th gen), $331.56 ($130 off) at Walmart
Ipad 256GB (9th gen), $399.00 ($80 off) at Walmart
Best early iPad Air and iPad Pro Black Friday deals
iPad Air 64GB (5th gen), $519.99 ($80 off) at Amazon
iPad Pro 11″ 128GB (4th gen), $699.99 ($100 off), at Best Buy
iPad Pro 11″ 128GB (5th gen), $749.00 ($50 off) at Amazon
Best early iPad accessory Black Friday deals
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini (6th gen), $14.99 ($45 off) at Verizon
Apple Pencil (2nd gen, open box), $88.95 ($40 off) at eBay
Brydge keyboard and trackpad for iPad Pro/Air 11″, $71.93 ($78 off ) at Amazon
FAQ
When is Black Friday this year?
Black Friday 2022 begins on Nov 25. But the iPad deals have already begun.
Should I upgrade my iPad?
Is your iPad broken, or does it feel slow and sluggish? Then yeah, you should probably buy a new one. If not, feel free to wait a year or two. Apple’s software support for its tablets is second to none, and you’re probably not going to miss out on anything huge with an older model so long as it’s still working fine.
What size iPad should I buy?
That’s a matter of taste. The iPad Mini is a wonderfully portable little tablet, but at 8.2 inches, it’s not much bigger than the biggest smartphones out there. The largest iPad Pro is huge—big enough to replace a laptop if you add a keyboard, but that also makes it a lot less portable. The 10-to-11-inch range seems to be the sweet spot for most users. If you’re unsure, head to your nearest electronics store—it almost certainly has most of the models on display.
Do I need an iPad Pro?
For most people, the answer is “No.” The iPad Pro is a lot more expensive than the Air or the standard iPad, and that’s because it’s using a much more powerful processor, plus extra features like Face ID and Thunderbolt connections. It also has access to more powerful multitasking. But all of this isn’t really helpful if you mostly use an iPad as a reading or watching device. Unless you’re trying to replace a full laptop with an iPad, keep that extra money for a nice case or bag.
How much storage does my iPad need?
That really depends on what you do with it. If you’re mostly surfing the web, answering emails, and watching streaming video, then the basic 64GB-128GB of storage should be more than enough for you. But if you’re constantly downloading high-end games or saving HD video to your tablet, you’ll want some more.
Does my iPad need a cellular connection?
Do you want to take your tablet on trips and leave your phone at home? Then, yes, you could probably use the cellular upgrade (LTE on the 9th-gen iPad, 5G on everything else). If not, then no, you don’t need it—you can use tethering on your smartphone or local Wi-Fi pretty much all of the time. Also, be aware that cellular iPads need a separate data plan (and a monthly charge) in order to work off of Wi-Fi.
Should I get an Apple Pencil or keyboard?
The Apple Pencil is a worthy upgrade for anyone who wants to do some drawing or other artwork on an iPad. There are cheaper alternatives, but they’re not nearly as good. And even if you’re not an artist, there’s a certain pleasure in using the iPad like a pencil and paper. (Especially if you’re signing digital paperwork frequently.) Keyboards are more situational, and really only useful in the same situation as a full laptop. If you think you need one, you absolutely don’t need Apple’s expensive accessories — save some money on a wireless board from Keychron or Anker instead.