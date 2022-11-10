Black Friday graphics card deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday is usually a great time to pick up hardware deals, but it’s been a rough couple of years for bargain hunters. Chip shortages, the cryptocurrency boom, and worldwide supply chain issues have made the last two Black Fridays especially bleak for graphics card shoppers.

But with these factors more or less behind us, and with new cards from all three major GPU manufacturers motivating retailers to discount older cards, it’s finally time to look for some deals. So, if you’re hoping to find a high-power RTX 30 series from Nvidia or Radeon 6000 series from AMD, or maybe a cheaper option from newcomer Intel, it might finally be time to pull the trigger.

Because retailers are trying to clear out stock to make room for next-gen cards, almost all of these deals come with free codes for new PC games. Some also have “click here to clip coupon” offers for even deeper discounts. So, even those marked at retail prices have a little something to sweeten the deal.

Best early Black Friday Nvidia graphics card deals

PNY RTX 3050 — $320 ($10 off) at Best Buy

Nvidia Reference RTX 3060 Ti — $399.99 (retail price) at Best Buy

Maxsun RTX 3070 Limited — $549.99 ($150 off) at Newegg

MSI RTX 3080 12GB — $799.99 (retail price) at Newegg

Asus RTX 3080 10GB — $899.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy

Best early Black Friday AMD graphics card deals

Gigabyte RX 6650 XT — $259.99 ($140 off) at Newegg

MSI RX 6700 XT — $349.99 ($110 off) at Newegg

AMD Reference RX 6750 XT — $449 ($100 off) at AMD Store

AMD Reference RX 6900 XT — $679 ($330 off) at AMD Store

MSI RX 6950 XT — $779.99 ($320 off) at Newegg

AMD Reference RX 6950 XT — $849 ($250 off) at AMD Store

Best early Black Friday Intel graphics card deals

Asrock Arc A380 — $140 (retail price) at Newegg

Intel Reference Arc A750 — $290 (retail price) at Newegg

Asrock Arc A750 — $290 (retail price) at Newegg

Intel Reference Arc A770 — $350 (retail price) at Newegg