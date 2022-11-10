Black Friday Chromebook deals: What to expect and early sales

Consumers shopping for Black Friday bargains on computers should consider Chromebooks a capable alternative. Interested? We’ve curated the best deals on Chromebooks from major retailers, focusing only on machines that offer respectable hardware at legitimate discounts.

Chromebook sales have plunged in the days since students snapped them up during the pandemic. That means Chromebook makers are relatively desperate to unload inventory, and suddenly, good Chromebooks are on sale. That was the case during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in October, and you can expect more of the same in the days leading up to Black Friday.

Best early Black Friday Chromebook deals

The really outstanding deals are a bit skimpy, though both the IdeaPad 3 (which favors a larger screen) and the Asus Chromebook Flip (which improves performance via more memory) are pretty solid.

We would prefer to see Chromebooks with larger screens and more memory (such as the Acer Chromebook 317) go below $300, but $319 is still a pretty decent price. The HP Chromebook 11 deal is the absolute minimum you should buy in terms of specifications, but there’s still a place for ultra-cheap Chromebooks, and HP’s price is the lowest it’s been in a year.