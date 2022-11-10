Black Friday SSD deals: What to expect and early sales

This year has been a good one for SSD sales—and it looks like Black Friday deals are only going to get better. Some prices on this type of storage drives have already fallen to tantalizing lows, and we’re still a couple of weeks out from the main event.

Still, not every SSD deal you’ll see is a true bargain. It pays to be armed with knowledge, whether that’s tips on how to shop or just a list of the best deals. You’ll find both below. Not sure if you should buy now or wait? Read up on our advice on when to buy your PC parts during this November discount frenzy.

Best early Black Friday deals on SSDs

You can already snag a few eye-popping bargains in early November, especially if you happen to live near a Micro Center. Getting a 2TB PCIe 3.0 for just $80 is a screaming deal, and one that’s been going fast. Just a handful of locations have stock available.

But there are other great discounts available online. You can pick up a 2TB SATA SSD—great as a more budget but still plenty-fast boot drive—for just $100. On the opposite end of the capacity spectrum, a 256GB SSD can be had for a mere $17. It’s a perfect deal for upgrading old PCs (especially if you’re turning laptops into Chromebooks, which require very little storage).

One note on the Crucial P2: It’s on the slower side for a PCIe Gen 3, but should work well as a secondary drive for photos, game files, etc. It’ll run faster than a 1TB SATA SSD at about the same sale price.

2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

M.2 NVMe SSD deals