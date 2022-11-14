Get an early Black Friday deal on this AI-powered voiceover generator

Black Friday isn’t just for the day after Thanksgiving. In our Every Friday is Black Friday sale, we’re dropping new Black Friday deals every Friday, with no coupon needed. The latest is a lifetime subscription to Speechnow, which uses AI and voice technology to create note-perfect voiceovers for your video content.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 in our store, Speechnow uses AI and an archive of over 800 voices across a wide range of languages to generate life-like voiceovers for your marketing, podcast, and YouTube content. This special deal allows you to create voiceovers for up to one million characters of text each month.

Speechnow lets you use voice effects to create a specific tone and style. It’s compatible with a wide range of editing software, including iMovie, Lumen, and many more. Once satisfied with a voiceover, you can export your sound files to MP3, OGG, WAV, or Web3 formats.

Transcribe ebooks, add audio to presentations, and bring video to life with a lifetime Speechnow plan for $19.99. But act fast. As with any Black Friday deal, limited availability means once it’s sold out, it’s gone.

Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech: Lifetime Subscription – $19.99

Bring Text-Based Content to Life

Prices subject to change.