Price Drop: Get a lifetime license to MS Office Pro 2021 for just $40

If you work a corporate job, there’s a good chance you use Microsoft Office at some point in your day. And that makes it a good idea to have it on your home computer too, which is why we’re offering lifetime Professional licenses for the discounted price of just $39.99 for a limited time.

With your purchase of Microsoft Office Professional 2021, you’ll receive access to some of the world’s most popular productivity apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, and Access.

It’s important to note that this sale price isn’t an annual subscription fee in disguise. Instead, you’ll actually receive real lifetime licenses to each app, which means you can use them endlessly — without having to pay another red cent.

When you consider that Microsoft Office Professional 2021 usually sells for $349, getting it for just $39.99 is a steal of a deal. And since you probably already know how to use it, it makes sense to get Office for home use instead of learning to use a lesser productivity suite from scratch.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License – $39.99

Get Microsoft Office

Prices subject to change.