These JBL Bluetooth earbuds are just $50 with this early Black Friday discount

Noise-canceling headphones are a necessity for anyone that works in a busy office. The only problem? They’re often pretty expensive. This is why, if you want budget-friendly Bluetooth earbuds, consider the JBL Live Free NC+, which is on sale for just $49.99 during our Every Friday is Black Friday Sale while supplies last.

JBL Live Free NC+ earbuds provide an excellent, distraction-free listening experience. They feature active noise canceling technology that filters out external sounds so they won’t detract from your music. But, since you probably don’t want to cut yourself off from the world entirely, they also allow certain ambient sounds — like conversations — to pass through. Verified customer John T. liked how he could, “hear what is going on around me but the volume of the fans, radios and conversations I’m not listening to are muted.”

That means you’ll be aware when your boss wants your attention, which is probably good if you value your job. Beyond that, they offer a long battery life, they’re Qi-compatible, and they’re waterproof, too, so you can wear them out in the elements.

So while they didn’t make PCWorld’s list of the best hardware for this year, we think they should get an honorable mention. This week, you can get the JBL Live Free NC+ for $49.99, the lowest price on the web. No coupons are necessary, but stock is limited, so once we sell out, they’re gone for good!

JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds – $49.99

Block Out the Noise

