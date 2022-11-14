Save $170 on this 1440p LG gaming monitor

If you’re on the hunt for a gaming monitor, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got a sweet deal for you today. Best Buy’s selling the LG UltraGear gaming monitor for $279.99, which is a savings of $170. This monitor is fast, sharp, and the perfect size for a home office. Let’s jump right into the specs.

The 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor has a 2560×1440 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a one millisecond response time. The picture should be both sharp and vibrant. This peripheral also has FreeSync Premium and Nvidia Adaptive Sync, which helps resolve any screen tearing issues.

At the end of the day, this is a great deal. You better jump on it now before it’s gone.

Get the LG UltraGear gaming monitor for $279.99 at Best Buy