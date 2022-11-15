This RTX 3070-powered Gigabyte laptop with a 240Hz screen is just $1,100

Calling all gamers! We’ve got a great deal for you today. eBay’s selling the Gigabyte Aorus for $1,099.99, which is a savings of $551. Not only does this machine have powerful components, but the display’s bezels are so skinny they’re practically non-existent. Let’s crack open the hood and take a look then, shall we?

The Aorus is rocking an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 240Hz. That means you can expect smooth visuals as well as a decent picture.

We’d recommend jumping on this deal sooner rather than later, as six units have sold in the last 24 hours. We don’t expect this one to last forever.

Get the Gigabyte Aorus for $1,099.99 at eBay