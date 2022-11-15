This RTX 3070-powered Gigabyte laptop with a 240Hz screen is just $1,100

Calling all gamers! We’ve got a great deal for you today. eBay’s selling the Gigabyte Aorus for $1,099.99, which is a savings of $551. Not only does this machine have powerful components, but the display’s bezels are so skinny they’re practically non-existent. Let’s crack open the hood and take a look then, shall we?
The Aorus is rocking an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 240Hz. That means you can expect smooth visuals as well as a decent picture.
We’d recommend jumping on this deal sooner rather than later, as six units have sold in the last 24 hours. We don’t expect this one to last forever.