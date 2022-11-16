Home / Accessories
This 4K Gigabyte gaming monitor is fast, sharp, and $200 off

This monitor is stunning.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Whether you’re playing a competitive game or watching an epic movie, 4K monitors are the way to go. If you’re on the hunt for one, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Gigabyte M28U-AE gaming monitor for $449.99, which is a savings of $200. Let’s get right into the thick of it then.

The Gigabyte M28U-AE has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a one millisecond response time. In other words, this monitor should produce gorgeous visuals. It’s also VESA wall mount compatible and the arm the monitor is attached to is adjustable. For connectivity options, you’re getting one AC Adapter, two HDMI, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-C, one USB Type-B, three USB 3.0, and one earphone jack. This is a great deal, especially if you’re looking for the ultimate gaming or movie watching experience. Don’t miss out.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

