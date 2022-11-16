This 4K Gigabyte gaming monitor is fast, sharp, and $200 off

Whether you’re playing a competitive game or watching an epic movie, 4K monitors are the way to go. If you’re on the hunt for one, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Gigabyte M28U-AE gaming monitor for $449.99, which is a savings of $200. Let’s get right into the thick of it then.

The Gigabyte M28U-AE has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a one millisecond response time. In other words, this monitor should produce gorgeous visuals. It’s also VESA wall mount compatible and the arm the monitor is attached to is adjustable. For connectivity options, you’re getting one AC Adapter, two HDMI, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-C, one USB Type-B, three USB 3.0, and one earphone jack. This is a great deal, especially if you’re looking for the ultimate gaming or movie watching experience. Don’t miss out.

Get the Gigabyte M28u-AE gaming monitor for $449.99 at AMazon