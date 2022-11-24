Best Black Friday laptop deals: Nov 24

Black Friday is just one day away… so it’s now or never, folks. If you’re able to peel yourself away from that big honking bird (I’m there with you), now is a great time to get some early shopping done. Right now, we’re seeing tons of discounts on laptops, especially at Best Buy and Walmart. We’ve got an especially robust gaming laptops section on tap for you.

Whether you’re looking to nab a screaming fast laptop for those late night gaming sessions or an everyday machine for surfing the web, we’ve got something for every type of buyer. If you’re looking for more tech deals in different categories, check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday deals coverage.

Best Black Friday mainstream laptop deals: Nov 24

Sometimes all you need is a barebones machine for web surfing and checking e-mail. Personally, for writing and editing I use a low-powered Chromebook (like the Chromebook deals here!) and I couldn’t be happier. I dig the simplicity of it. But if you’re looking for a straightforward Windows laptop for productivity of personal use, check out these deals.

The HP Pavilion Aero is plenty fast for general-use tasks, and the silver exterior is both swanky and eye-catching. It also weighs a little over two pounds, making it travel-friendly.

Best Black Friday content-creation laptop deals: Nov 24

If power is a top priority, you should consider getting a content-creation laptop. These machines are typically paired with roomy, high-resolution displays and powerful internal components. In other words, they’re designed to chew through most resource-intensive tasks like video and photo editing.

Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050 GPU/16GB RAM/17.3-inch 2400p display, $2,099 (13% off at Amazon)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, Intel Core i5/Integrated UHD graphics/8GB RAM/13.3-inch 2048p touchscreen, $999 (65% off at Lenovo)

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is unique because the OLED touchscreen folds like a book. This gives you more screen to work with. The $999 price tag isn’t bad for an OLED touchscreen, either.

Best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals: Nov 24

2-in-1 laptops are a great option for those who travel often. You can prop these machines up like a painter’s easel for watching movies or rotate the screen all the way around and use it like a tablet (perfect for note taking). The picks below are powerful, versatile, and lightweight.

HP Envy x360, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, $799.99 (32% at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen, $1,149.99 (34% off at Best Buy)

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/14-inch 1800p OLED touchscreen, $1,309.99 (27% off at Lenovo)

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, we loved the long battery life and superb AMOLED screen. This is a killer deal, especially for a convertible laptop with an AMOLED screen. You better scoop it up now before it’s gone.

Looking for more 2-in-1 options? Check out our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Nov 24

Listen up, gamers. There’s no better time to score a screaming fast rig for those late night gaming sessions. The laptops below are both powerful and reasonably priced, and should be able to run most games on high graphics. The ones with higher-end GPUs can even handle more demanding titles on ultra graphics.

The Gigabyte Aorus is a real standout, as the combination of an RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7 CPU is fantastic for the price.

If you want to see which gaming laptops PCWorld rate the highest, see our top picks of 2022.