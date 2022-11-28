Best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Gaming laptops, mainstream PCs, 2-in-1s and more

Cyber Monday is here, and now is the time to take advantage of those last-minute laptop deals. If you’ve no idea where to begin, don’t sweat it. We’ve assembled a list of epic laptop deals for your viewing pleasure. Right now, we’re seeing some scrumptious discounts over at Lenovo and Newegg.

Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive everyday laptop for basic web browsing or a screaming fast machine for those late night gaming sessions, we’ve got a plethora of options to chose from. Not finding anything here? For other tech deals, take a peek at PCWorld’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Best Cyber Monday mainstream laptop deals

Sometimes all you need is a barebones machine for web surfing and checking e-mail. Personally, for writing and editing I use a low-powered Chromebook (like the Chromebook deals here!) and I couldn’t be happier. I dig the simplicity of it. But if you’re looking for a straightforward Windows laptop for productivity of personal use, check out these deals.

The HP Pavilion Aero is plenty fast for general-use tasks, and the silver exterior is both swanky and eye-catching. It also weighs a little over two pounds, making it travel-friendly.

Best Cyber Monday content-creation laptop deals

If power is a top priority, you should consider getting a content-creation laptop. These machines are typically paired with roomy, high-resolution displays and powerful internal components. In other words, they’re designed to chew through most resource-intensive tasks like video and photo editing.

Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050 GPU/16GB RAM/17.3-inch 2400p display, $2,099 (13% off at Amazon)

MSI Creator, Intel Core i7/RTX 3060/32GB RAM/16-inch 1600p display, $1,399 (13% off at Amazon)

The Dell XPS 17 is a fantastic pick for creative professionals, as the 17.3-inch display is both spacious and ultra-sharp.

Best Cyber Monday 2-in-1 laptop deals

2-in-1 laptops are a great option for those who travel often. You can prop these machines up like a painter’s easel for watching movies or rotate the screen all the way around and use it like a tablet (perfect for note taking). The picks below are powerful, versatile, and lightweight.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen, $1,149.99 (34% off at Best Buy)

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM/14-inch 1080p display, $1,315.59 (28% off at Lenovo)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, Intel Core i5/Intel Iris Xe graphics/8GB RAM/14-inch 1200p display, $1,215.89 (54% off at Lenovo)

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, we loved the long battery life and superb AMOLED screen. This is a killer deal, especially for a convertible laptop with an AMOLED screen. You better scoop it up now before it’s gone.

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Listen up, gamers. There’s no better time to score a screaming fast rig for those late night gaming sessions. The laptops below are both powerful and reasonably priced, and should be able to run most games on high graphics. The ones with higher-end GPUs can even handle more demanding titles on ultra graphics.

The Gigabyte Aorus is a real standout, as the combination of an RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7 CPU is fantastic for the price.

