Best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Gaming laptops, mainstream PCs, 2-in-1s and more

Cyber Monday is here, and now is the time to take advantage of those last-minute laptop deals. If you’ve no idea where to begin, don’t sweat it. We’ve assembled a list of epic laptop deals for your viewing pleasure. Right now, we’re seeing some scrumptious discounts over at Lenovo and Newegg.
Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive everyday laptop for basic web browsing or a screaming fast machine for those late night gaming sessions, we’ve got a plethora of options to chose from. Not finding anything here? For other tech deals, take a peek at PCWorld’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals coverage.
Best Cyber Monday mainstream laptop deals
Sometimes all you need is a barebones machine for web surfing and checking e-mail. Personally, for writing and editing I use a low-powered Chromebook (like the Chromebook deals here!) and I couldn’t be happier. I dig the simplicity of it. But if you’re looking for a straightforward Windows laptop for productivity of personal use, check out these deals.
- HP Pavilion Aero, AMD Ryzen 5/AMD Radeon graphics/16GB RAM/13.3-inch 1200p display, $479.99 (45% off at HP)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 AMD, AMD Ryzen 3/Integrated AMD Radeon graphics/8GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $417.85 (55% off at Lenovo)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, Intel Core i5/Intel HD Graphics 520/8GB RAM/12.4-inch 1024p display, $599.99 (14% off at Amazon)
- Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, Celeron N4020/4GB RAM/11.6-inch 768p display, $99 (50% off at Best Buy)
The HP Pavilion Aero is plenty fast for general-use tasks, and the silver exterior is both swanky and eye-catching. It also weighs a little over two pounds, making it travel-friendly.
Best Cyber Monday content-creation laptop deals
If power is a top priority, you should consider getting a content-creation laptop. These machines are typically paired with roomy, high-resolution displays and powerful internal components. In other words, they’re designed to chew through most resource-intensive tasks like video and photo editing.
- Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050 GPU/16GB RAM/17.3-inch 2400p display, $2,099 (13% off at Amazon)
- MSI Creator, Intel Core i7/RTX 3060/32GB RAM/16-inch 1600p display, $1,399 (13% off at Amazon)
The Dell XPS 17 is a fantastic pick for creative professionals, as the 17.3-inch display is both spacious and ultra-sharp.
Best Cyber Monday 2-in-1 laptop deals
2-in-1 laptops are a great option for those who travel often. You can prop these machines up like a painter’s easel for watching movies or rotate the screen all the way around and use it like a tablet (perfect for note taking). The picks below are powerful, versatile, and lightweight.
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen, $1,149.99 (34% off at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM/14-inch 1080p display, $1,315.59 (28% off at Lenovo)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, Intel Core i5/Intel Iris Xe graphics/8GB RAM/14-inch 1200p display, $1,215.89 (54% off at Lenovo)
In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, we loved the long battery life and superb AMOLED screen. This is a killer deal, especially for a convertible laptop with an AMOLED screen. You better scoop it up now before it’s gone.
Looking for more 2-in-1 options? Check out our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops.
Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
Listen up, gamers. There’s no better time to score a screaming fast rig for those late night gaming sessions. The laptops below are both powerful and reasonably priced, and should be able to run most games on high graphics. The ones with higher-end GPUs can even handle more demanding titles on ultra graphics.
- HP Omen, AMD Ryzen 5/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/16.1-inch 1080p display, $949.99 (27% off at HP)
- Gigabyte Aorus, Intel Core i7/RTX 3070 GPU/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,099.99 (33% off at eBay)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, AMD Ryzen 7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/16-inch 1600p display, $1,099 (30% off at Walmart)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, AMD Ryzen 5/RTX 3050/8GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $734 (18% off at Amazon)
- Acer Predator Helios, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,175.54 (10% off at Amazon)
The Gigabyte Aorus is a real standout, as the combination of an RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7 CPU is fantastic for the price.
If you want to see which gaming laptops PCWorld rate the highest, see our top picks of 2022.
FAQ
Are Cyber Monday laptop deals lower quality?
No, there’s nothing about the laptops themselves that should suggest you’re buying a poorer quality machine. In fact, we’ve seen some really high-end laptops go on sale this year. That said, when it comes to more “commodity” tech gear—lets say wireless earbuds—you may find so-called “deals” on low-quality no-name brands rather than the earbud models you’d really be interested in. But when it comes to laptops, we’re only recommending models from the big names, like HP, Lenovo, Dell, etc.
Are Cyber Monday laptop deals really worth it?
Yes, Cyber Monday sales do include some great laptops at legitimate discounts. Of course, some retailers will tag a laptop as a “deal,” when in fact the selling price is no different than what the machine sold for most of the the year. But at PCWorld, we do our best to look at pricing histories, and highlight the deals that have reached or dropped below all-time-low pricing.
Which retailers have the best Cyber Monday laptop deals?
You should definitely scope out Lenovo, HP, Dell, and other laptop manufacturers’ websites. Online retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy will also have solid deals, no doubt, but probably not as wide a variety as you’ll find from the manufacturers themselves.
Which laptops does PCWorld recommend, the deals notwithstanding?
Hey, the site is called PCWorld, so we test and review an insane amount of laptops. To see our top picks, you can check out our master list of the best laptops of 2022. We also have more granular selections for the best laptops under $1,000, the best laptops under $500, and the best laptops for students. Come Black Friday, there’s a good chance that many of our picks will be discounted, so if you’re looking for something specific, check out the best pick articles.
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday 2022 is on Monday, November 28. To take advantage of the best deals, we suggest logging on at midnight. This gives you the best chance to snag a deal on something you want before stock runs out.