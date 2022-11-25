Best Black Friday desktop computer deals: Save big on gaming PCs and all-in-ones

It’s finally Black Friday and there are a ton of great deals on desktop PCs. Retailers are offering killer discounts on everything from home-office PCs to decked-out gaming rigs and sleek all-in-ones. Still, not all computer deals are built the same. When shopping for a new desktop PC, it’s important to know what deal is actually a great value. To help, we’ve curated the very best Black Friday computer deals that will help you get the best performance for your money.
Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll continue to track down the best desktop PC deals on offer during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Looking for more great tech deals in other categories? Check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday coverage.
Best Black Friday desktop computer deals
Impressive deals are on offer from Dell, HP, Newegg, and Adorama. We will update this list as more deals become available, but the PCs below are all great values and we’re confident the prices on these models won’t get much cheaper than they already are.
- Dell XPS, Core i7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/1TB HDD, $1,249.99 (31% off on Dell)
- Alienware Aurora R14, Ryzen 7/RX 6800XT/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,799.99 (31% off on Dell)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, Ryzen 7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD, $899.99 (31% off on HP)
- ROG Strix G10, Core i7/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $849.99 (41% off on Amazon)
- iBuyPower TraceMR, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,149.99 (21% off on BestBuy)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme, Core i9/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/2TB HDD, $1,769.99 (26% off on Adorama)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme, Ryzen 9/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/2TB HDD, $1,799.99 (35% off on Adorama)
- MSI Codex R, Core i5/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD, $999.00 (33% off on Adorama)
- MSI Aegis ZS, Ryzen 5/RX 6600/16GB RAM/500GB SSD, $899.00 (25% off on Newegg)
- Skytech Blaze 3.0, Ryzen 7/RTX 3080/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,699.99 (29% off on Newegg)
For the budget conscious, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop currently on sale for 31 percent off on HP is a great deal. For $900 you’ll get a solid budget gaming build complete with a Ryzen 7 and an RTX 3060. This is enough to handle modern games with decent graphics settings including the vaunted ray-tracing. If you can stretch your budget a bit further then the iBuyPower TraceMR is also an excellent budget option with a bit more power behind it.
For something with more premium features, the CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme on sale for 35 percent off on Adorama or the Skytech Blaze 3.0 on sale for 29 percent off on Newegg. Both have similar high-end specs and bargain prices, but it will likely come down to which is more important to you: a better GPU or a better CPU. Regardless, both are great deals.
Best Black Friday all-in-one computer deals
While gaming computer deals are a dime a dozen, finding good value in all-in-one deals is a bit more tricky. However, HP’s solid line of AiO computers are currently on sale right now and they are some of our top value picks. The Apple iMacs are also being offered on discount and now is one of the only times you can pick them up on sale.
- HP AiO 24, Ryzen 5/AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/23.5-inch 1080p display, $729.99 (23% off on HP)
- HP Envy AiO 34, Core i5/GTX 1650/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/34-inch 1440p display, $1,449.99 (28% off on HP)
- HP AiO 27, Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/12GB RAM/256GB SSD/27-inch 1080p display, $959.99 (28% off on Amazon)
- Apple iMac, M1/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/23.5-inch 4.5K display, $1,479.99 ($20 off on Adorama)
- Apple iMac, Core i7/5500 XT/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/27-inch 5K display, $1,699.99 (26% off on BestBuy)
- Apple iMac (2020), Core i5/Radeon Pro 5300/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/27-inch 5K display, $1,199.99 (33% off on Amazon)
If you’re looking for an affordable personal or family computer, the HP AiO 27 is a decent option and it’s currently on sale for 22% off on Amazon. Also, HP’s top of the line AiO 34 model has a large gorgeous display and comes with a discrete graphics cards which is a rarity for an AiO. While it’s pricey, it doesn’t go on sale very often and this is a solid discount on this particular model.
FAQ
Are Black Friday desktop computer deals worth it?
Yes, Black Friday is a great time to score a great deal on solid PC. But make no mistake, some retailers do tag some consumer items as Black Friday deals, when in fact the price decreases are really just typical sale prices. At PCWorld, we do our best to only highlight deals that meet two criteria: The product itself is something we’d happily buy ourselves, and the product’s price has reached or fallen below it’s historical all-time-low price.
Are Black Friday desktop PC deals lower quality?
No, there’s nothing bad about the PCs themselves. It’s true that a Black Friday PC’s specs may be a bit behind-the-times (like the GPU may be an older model), or perhaps the RAM count or SSD size may be less than max. But this is all relative, and we only recommend PCs with pricing that recognizes the component quality inside the machine.
What should I look for in a Black Friday computer deal?
You’ll see a dizzying array of deals when searching for a desktop computer on Black Friday, but they won’t all be good values. When looking at your new computer’s CPU, get at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, both of which will provide plenty of processing power for everyday computing tasks. If you don’t intend to do any PC gaming, then feel free to save some money by going with integrated graphics.
However, if you are looking to get your game on, we recommend at least an Nvidia GeForce 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, as these are the least expensive discrete graphics cards that can handle ray tracing well. If you aren’t interested in those cutting-edge lighting effects, however, the RTX 3050 and Radeon RX 6600 also provide good 1080p gaming performance at even lower prices.
As for RAM, shoot for a minimum of 16GB for content-creation apps and gaming, but for general-purpose internet browsing and mundane office tasks, 8GB should suffice. Storage size is dependent upon your personal needs, but it’s generally a good idea to opt for an SSD over a standard HDD as they are much faster and don’t significantly affect the price of a desktop PC. Additionally, if you intend to go for an all-in-one with an integrated display, look for a display with a minimum resolution of 1080p.
What are the best early Black Friday computer deals?
We’re currently seeing good deals from Dell on its range of desktop PCs, both their Alienware gaming line-up as well as the productivity workhorse XPS desktop line. Additionally, a number of CyberPowerPCs are being discounted across different retailers. If you’re looking for an all-in-one computer, then HP is the place to look right now. HP is offering discounts on multiple different models, ranging from their entry level 24-inch AiO to their top of the line 34-inch AiO beauty.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday 2022 will fall on Friday, November 25th. However, many retailers have already started to offer great discounts on desktop computers.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 28th. To take advantage of the best deals and snag them before stock runs out, we suggest logging on at midnight.