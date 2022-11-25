Best Black Friday desktop computer deals: Save big on gaming PCs and all-in-ones

It’s finally Black Friday and there are a ton of great deals on desktop PCs. Retailers are offering killer discounts on everything from home-office PCs to decked-out gaming rigs and sleek all-in-ones. Still, not all computer deals are built the same. When shopping for a new desktop PC, it’s important to know what deal is actually a great value. To help, we’ve curated the very best Black Friday computer deals that will help you get the best performance for your money.

Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll continue to track down the best desktop PC deals on offer during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Looking for more great tech deals in other categories? Check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday desktop computer deals

Impressive deals are on offer from Dell, HP, Newegg, and Adorama. We will update this list as more deals become available, but the PCs below are all great values and we’re confident the prices on these models won’t get much cheaper than they already are.

For the budget conscious, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop currently on sale for 31 percent off on HP is a great deal. For $900 you’ll get a solid budget gaming build complete with a Ryzen 7 and an RTX 3060. This is enough to handle modern games with decent graphics settings including the vaunted ray-tracing. If you can stretch your budget a bit further then the iBuyPower TraceMR is also an excellent budget option with a bit more power behind it.

For something with more premium features, the CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme on sale for 35 percent off on Adorama or the Skytech Blaze 3.0 on sale for 29 percent off on Newegg. Both have similar high-end specs and bargain prices, but it will likely come down to which is more important to you: a better GPU or a better CPU. Regardless, both are great deals.

Best Black Friday all-in-one computer deals

While gaming computer deals are a dime a dozen, finding good value in all-in-one deals is a bit more tricky. However, HP’s solid line of AiO computers are currently on sale right now and they are some of our top value picks. The Apple iMacs are also being offered on discount and now is one of the only times you can pick them up on sale.

If you’re looking for an affordable personal or family computer, the HP AiO 27 is a decent option and it’s currently on sale for 22% off on Amazon. Also, HP’s top of the line AiO 34 model has a large gorgeous display and comes with a discrete graphics cards which is a rarity for an AiO. While it’s pricey, it doesn’t go on sale very often and this is a solid discount on this particular model.