It’s that time of the year again and Black Friday PC deals are already underway. Retailers are offering killer deals on everything from home-office PCs to decked-out gaming rigs and sleek all-in-ones. Still, not all computer deals are built the same. When shopping for a new desktop PC, it’s important to know what deal is actually a great value. So, we’ve curated a list of the very best Black Friday computer deals that will help you get the best performance for your money.

More deals are sure to come, but these are a great value and we're confident the prices on these models won't get much cheaper than they already are now.

Best Black Friday desktop computer deals

Impressive deals are already on offer from HP, Dell, and Adorama. More deals are sure to come, but these are a great value and we’re confident the prices on these models won’t get much cheaper than they already are now.

For the budget conscious, the HP Omen 25L deal from HP is a great affordable gaming computer. It’s not often that you see the combo of a Core i7 and RTX 3070 for less than $1,500.

Additionally, don’t be turned off by the plain aesthetic of the Dell XPS Desktop. It’s rather boring design might not make it seem like a gaming computer, but under the hood it’s packing surprisingly decent gaming hardware and it’s currently on sale for 31% off on the Dell website.

Best Black Friday all-in-one computer deals

While gaming computer deals are a dime a dozen, finding good value in all-in-one deals is a bit more tricky. However, HP’s solid line of AiO computers are currently on sale right now and they are some of our top value picks.

HP AiO 24, Ryzen 5/AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/23.5-inch 1080p display, $729.99 (23% off on HP)

HP AiO 34, Core i7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/34-inch 1440p display, $2,079.99 (12% off on HP)

Apple iMac, M1/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/23.5-inch 4.5K display, $1,479.99 ($20 off on Adorama)

If you’re looking for an affordable entry level family computer, the HP AiO 24 is a decent option and it’s currently on sale for 23 percent off on HP’s website. Also, HP’s top of the line AiO 34 model has a large gorgeous display and comes with a discrete graphics cards which is a rarity for an AiO. While it’s pricey, it doesn’t go on sale very often and this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the current model.