Best Cyber Monday desktop computer deals: Save big on gaming PCs and all-in-ones

Cyber Monday has arrived and there are a ton of great deals on desktop PCs. Retailers are offering killer discounts on everything from home-office PCs to decked-out gaming rigs and sleek all-in-ones. Still, not all computer deals are built the same. When shopping for a new desktop PC, it’s important to know what deal is actually a great value. To help, we’ve curated the very best Cyber Monday computer deals that will help you get the best performance for your money.

Best Cyber Monday desktop computer deals

Impressive deals are on offer from Dell, HP, Newegg, and Adorama. We will update this list as more deals become available, but the PCs below are all great values and we’re confident the prices on these models won’t get much cheaper than they already are.

For the budget conscious, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop currently on sale for 35 percent off on Amazon is a great deal. For $800 you’ll get a solid budget gaming build complete with a Ryzen 7 and an RX 6600 XT. This is enough to handle modern games with decent graphics settings including the vaunted ray-tracing. If you can stretch your budget a bit further then the MSI Aegis ZS on sale for 33 percent off from BestBuy is also an excellent budget option with a bit more power behind it.

For something with more premium features, take a hard look at the CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme on sale for 33 percent off on Adorama. It comes with a solid upper-midrange CPU and GPU combo and tons of storage.

Best Cyber Monday all-in-one computer deals

While gaming computer deals are a dime a dozen, finding good value in all-in-one deals is a bit more tricky. However, HP’s solid line of AiO computers are currently on sale right now and they are some of our top value picks. The Apple iMacs are also being offered on discount and now is one of the only times you can pick them up on sale.

If you’re looking for an affordable personal or family computer, the HP AiO 27 is a decent option and it’s currently on sale for 28% off on Amazon. Or check out the Inspiron 27 AiO on sale for 26 percent off from Dell. It’s a bit more expensive, but it gives you solid performance for a great value. Apple enthusiasts will be glad to see that there are a few iMac models on sale such as the latest version with a Core i7 for 26% off on BestBuy, which is about as good as you’ll ever see on an Apple product.