Best Cyber Monday desktop computer deals: Save big on gaming PCs and all-in-ones

Cyber Monday has arrived and there are a ton of great deals on desktop PCs. Retailers are offering killer discounts on everything from home-office PCs to decked-out gaming rigs and sleek all-in-ones. Still, not all computer deals are built the same. When shopping for a new desktop PC, it’s important to know what deal is actually a great value. To help, we’ve curated the very best Cyber Monday computer deals that will help you get the best performance for your money.
Best Cyber Monday desktop computer deals
Impressive deals are on offer from Dell, HP, Newegg, and Adorama. We will update this list as more deals become available, but the PCs below are all great values and we’re confident the prices on these models won’t get much cheaper than they already are.
- XPS Desktop, Core i7/RTX 6700 XT/8GB RAM/256GB SSD, $1099.99 (27% off on Dell)
- Alienware Aurora R14, Ryzen 9/RX 6800 XT/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD, $1,799.99 (25% off on Dell)
- MSI Aegis ZS, Ryzen 7/RX 6700 XT/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $999.99 (33% off on BestBuy)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme, Core i9/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/2TB HDD, $1,769.99 (26% off on Adorama)
- MSI Codex R, Core i5/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD, $999.00 (33% off on Adorama)
- MSI Aegis ZS, Ryzen 5/RX 6600/16GB RAM/500GB SSD, $899.00 (25% off on Newegg)
- Skytech Blaze 3.0, Ryzen 7/RTX 3080/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,699.99 (29% off on Newegg)
- Skytech Blaze 3.0, Core i5/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/500GB SSD, $899.99 (18% off on Amazon)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, Ryzen 7/RX 6600XT/16GB RAM/512GB SSD, $799.99 (35% off on Amazon)
For the budget conscious, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop currently on sale for 35 percent off on Amazon is a great deal. For $800 you’ll get a solid budget gaming build complete with a Ryzen 7 and an RX 6600 XT. This is enough to handle modern games with decent graphics settings including the vaunted ray-tracing. If you can stretch your budget a bit further then the MSI Aegis ZS on sale for 33 percent off from BestBuy is also an excellent budget option with a bit more power behind it.
For something with more premium features, take a hard look at the CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme on sale for 33 percent off on Adorama. It comes with a solid upper-midrange CPU and GPU combo and tons of storage.
Best Cyber Monday all-in-one computer deals
While gaming computer deals are a dime a dozen, finding good value in all-in-one deals is a bit more tricky. However, HP’s solid line of AiO computers are currently on sale right now and they are some of our top value picks. The Apple iMacs are also being offered on discount and now is one of the only times you can pick them up on sale.
- HP AiO 24, Ryzen 5/AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/23.5-inch 1080p display, $719.99 (24% off on HP)
- HP Envy AiO 34, Core i5/GTX 1650/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/34-inch 1440p display, $1,549.99 (23% off on HP)
- HP EliteOne 870 G9, Core i5/Intel UHD integrated graphics/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/27-inch 1080p display, $999.99 (53% off on HP)
- HP AiO 27, Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/12GB RAM/256GB SSD/27-inch 1080p display, $959.99 (28% off on Amazon)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M70a, Core i5/Intel UHD integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/21.5-inch 1080p display, $989.50 (50% off on Lenovo)
- Inspiron 27 AiO, Core i7/MX550/32GB RAM/1TB SSD/27-inch 1080p touchscreen display, $1,199.99 (26% off on Dell)
- Apple iMac, M1/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/23.5-inch 4.5K display, $1,479.99 ($20 off on Adorama)
- Apple iMac, Core i7/5500 XT/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/27-inch 5K display, $1,699.99 (26% off on BestBuy)
If you’re looking for an affordable personal or family computer, the HP AiO 27 is a decent option and it’s currently on sale for 28% off on Amazon. Or check out the Inspiron 27 AiO on sale for 26 percent off from Dell. It’s a bit more expensive, but it gives you solid performance for a great value. Apple enthusiasts will be glad to see that there are a few iMac models on sale such as the latest version with a Core i7 for 26% off on BestBuy, which is about as good as you’ll ever see on an Apple product.
FAQ
Are Cyber Monday desktop computer deals worth it?
Yes, Cyber Monday is a great time to score a great deal on solid PC. But make no mistake, some retailers do tag some consumer items as Cyber Monday deals, when in fact the price decreases are really just typical sale prices. At PCWorld, we do our best to only highlight deals that meet two criteria: The product itself is something we’d happily buy ourselves, and the product’s price has reached or fallen below it’s historical all-time-low price.
Are Cyber Monday desktop PC deals lower quality?
No, there’s nothing bad about the PCs themselves. It’s true that a Cyber Monday PC’s specs may be a bit behind-the-times (like the GPU may be an older model), or perhaps the RAM count or SSD size may be less than max. But this is all relative, and we only recommend PCs with pricing that recognizes the component quality inside the machine.
What should I look for in a Cyber Monday computer deal?
You’ll see a dizzying array of deals when searching for a desktop computer on Cyber Monday, but they won’t all be good values. When looking at your new computer’s CPU, get at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, both of which will provide plenty of processing power for everyday computing tasks. If you don’t intend to do any PC gaming, then feel free to save some money by going with integrated graphics.
However, if you are looking to get your game on, we recommend at least an Nvidia GeForce 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, as these are the least expensive discrete graphics cards that can handle ray tracing well. If you aren’t interested in those cutting-edge lighting effects, however, the RTX 3050 and Radeon RX 6600 also provide good 1080p gaming performance at even lower prices.
As for RAM, shoot for a minimum of 16GB for content-creation apps and gaming, but for general-purpose internet browsing and mundane office tasks, 8GB should suffice. Storage size is dependent upon your personal needs, but it’s generally a good idea to opt for an SSD over a standard HDD as they are much faster and don’t significantly affect the price of a desktop PC. Additionally, if you intend to go for an all-in-one with an integrated display, look for a display with a minimum resolution of 1080p.
What are the best Cyber Monday computer deals?
We’re currently seeing good deals from Dell on its range of desktop PCs, both their Alienware gaming line-up as well as the productivity workhorse XPS desktop line. Additionally, a number of CyberPowerPCs are being discounted across different retailers. If you’re looking for an all-in-one computer, then HP is the place to look right now. HP is offering discounts on multiple different models, ranging from their entry level 24-inch AiO to their top of the line 34-inch AiO beauty.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 28th. To take advantage of the best deals and snag them before stock runs out, we suggest logging on at midnight.