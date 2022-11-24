Best Black Friday dash cam deals: Nov 24

Today is Thanksgiving and that means Black Friday is just one day away. But there’s no need to wait for dash cam deals. Retailers are offering killer deals on everything from modest mini-cams to 4K front and rearview models.

Still, not all dash cam deals are actually worth the savings. When shopping for a dash cam, it’s important to know what deal is truly a great value. To help, we’ve curated a list of the very best Black Friday dash cam deals—hardware that’s both high-quality and actually selling at a legitimate discount.

If you want to see our top dash cam picks, see our rankings of the best dash cams of 2022. And if you’re looking for deals in other tech categories, check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday dash cam deals

A few of our favorite dash cam brands are already on sale, and we expect more to come through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If any of the deals below catch your eye, it’s probably best to purchase them sooner rather than later, as stock can sell out quickly.

Mini-cams are great if you’re looking for something small and discrete and the VAVA VD009 is a great option at 59% off on Newegg. Alternatively, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini is an easy-to-use mini-cam with extra features such as voice control and a wide 140-degree field of view currently on sale for 15% off on Amazon.

If you need a premium cam with the best video quality available, then you should consider the Nextbase 622GW. It’s one of our all-time favorite dashcams capable of recording crystal-clear 4K video and it’s currently on sale for 25% off on BestBuy.