Yes, Black Friday dashcam deals are already underway. Retailers are offering killer deals on everything from modest mini-cams to 4K front and rearview models. Still, not all dashcam deals are actually worth the savings. When shopping for a dashcam, it’s important to know what deal is truly a great value. To help, we’ve curated a list of the very best Black Friday dashcam deals—hardware that’s high-quality and actually selling at a legitimate discount.

Best Black Friday dash cam deals

A few of our favorite dash cam brands are already on sale, and we expect more to come through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If any of the deals below catch your eye, it’s probably best to purchase them sooner rather than later, as stock can sell out quickly.

Mini-cams are all about affordability and the small but mighty VAVA VD009 records HD video for both front and rearview, and is on a steep sale at 59 percent off on Newegg. If you’re looking for something more in the premium range, then you should consider the Nextbase 522GW. Not only is it one of our favorite dashcams capable of recording great quality video, but it comes with some nice extra features such as built-in Alexa and Wifi connectivity. It’s also currently on sale for 20 percent off on BestBuy.