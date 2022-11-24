Best Black Friday smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Apple Watch, Garmin, and more

Yes, Black Friday smartwatch deals are already underway. Retailers are offering deals on all of the popular brands, such as Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

But not all smartwatch deals are actually legitimate savings. Indeed, sometimes advertised Black Friday pricing is no different from the prices we’ve seen all year. With that in mind, we’ve curated a list of the very best Black Friday smartwatch deals so you can rest assured the price drops are legit.

We’re already seeing some great discounts on fitness-focused watches from the likes of Fitbit and Garmin and even some elusive Apple Watch deals, as well. Looking for more great tech deals? Check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals

We’re seeing legitimate discounts on smartwatches from online retailers such as Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart. But it’s still early, so keep your eye out here for more great deals during this year’s Black Friday period.

Amazon offers a great value on the Fitbit Versa 3 which is a rock-solid fitness tracker currently 32 percent off. Additionally, Walmart has the lowest price on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic we’ve ever seen.

If you’re an Apple fan, then you’re really in luck. Retailers are discounting a number of Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch SE on sale at Walmart for 19 percent off and the Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for 12 percent off on Amazon. If that wasn’t enough, for the first time since it was released earlier this year, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for 8 percent off on Amazon. Apple products rarely, if ever, go on sale so this is one of the few opportunities you’ll have to grab these smartwatches on discount.

For those who are more connected with the Google ecosystem, the brand new Google Pixel Watch is also on sale for the first time at 14% off on BestBuy’s website.