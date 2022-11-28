Cyber Monday smartwatch deals 2022: Fitbit, Apple Watch, Garmin and more

Yes, excellent Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are underway, with retailers offering deals on all of the popular brands, such as Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

But not all smartwatch deals are actually legitimate savings. Indeed, sometimes advertised Cyber Monday pricing is no different from the prices we’ve seen throughout the year. With that in mind, we’ve curated a list of the very best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals so you can rest assured the price drops are legit.

We’re already seeing some great discounts on fitness-focused watches from the likes of Fitbit and Garmin and even some elusive Apple Watch deals, as well.

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

We’re seeing solid discounts on smartwatches from online retailers such as Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart. But more are likely to come throughout the day, so keep your eye out here for more great deals during this year’s Black Friday event.

Amazon is offering an all-time low price on the Fitbit Charge 5 for 33% off. Additionally, Walmart has the lowest price on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic we’ve ever seen.

If you’re an Apple fan, then you’re really in luck. Retailers are discounting a number of Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch SE on sale at Walmart for 19 percent off and the Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for 12 percent off on Amazon. If that wasn’t enough, for the first time since it was released earlier this year, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for 8 percent off on Amazon. Apple products rarely, if ever, go on sale so this is one of the few opportunities you’ll have to grab these smartwatches on discount.

For those who are more connected with the Google ecosystem, the brand new Google Pixel Watch is also on sale for the first time at 14% off on BestBuy’s website.