Cyber Monday smartwatch deals 2022: Fitbit, Apple Watch, Garmin and more

Yes, excellent Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are underway, with retailers offering deals on all of the popular brands, such as Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung Galaxy Watch.
But not all smartwatch deals are actually legitimate savings. Indeed, sometimes advertised Cyber Monday pricing is no different from the prices we’ve seen throughout the year. With that in mind, we’ve curated a list of the very best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals so you can rest assured the price drops are legit.
We’re already seeing some great discounts on fitness-focused watches from the likes of Fitbit and Garmin and even some elusive Apple Watch deals, as well.
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
We’re seeing solid discounts on smartwatches from online retailers such as Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart. But more are likely to come throughout the day, so keep your eye out here for more great deals during this year’s Black Friday event.
- Fitbit Versa 3, Multiple colors available/40mm, $142.76 (37% off on Amazon)
- Fitbit Charge 5, Multiple colors available/37mm, $99.95 (33% off on Amazon)
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, Multiple colors available/40mm, $129.95 (48% off on BestBuy)
- Apple Watch Series 8, Black/45mm, $379.00 (12% off on Amazon)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), Silver and blue/40mm, $249.00 (19% off on Walmart)
- Apple Watch Ultra, Multiple colors available/49mm, $739.00 (8% off on Amazon)
- Garmin Venu, Black/43mm, $199.99 (43% off on Amazon)
- Garmin Forerunner 45, Black/42mm, $118.99 (30% off on BestBuy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Black/44mm, $149.00 (43% off on Walmart)
- Google Pixel Watch, Black/42mm, $299.99 (14% off on BestBuy)
Amazon is offering an all-time low price on the Fitbit Charge 5 for 33% off. Additionally, Walmart has the lowest price on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic we’ve ever seen.
If you’re an Apple fan, then you’re really in luck. Retailers are discounting a number of Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch SE on sale at Walmart for 19 percent off and the Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for 12 percent off on Amazon. If that wasn’t enough, for the first time since it was released earlier this year, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for 8 percent off on Amazon. Apple products rarely, if ever, go on sale so this is one of the few opportunities you’ll have to grab these smartwatches on discount.
For those who are more connected with the Google ecosystem, the brand new Google Pixel Watch is also on sale for the first time at 14% off on BestBuy’s website.
FAQ
Are Cyber Monday smartwatch deals worth it?
Definitely! Cyber Monday is a great time to score a killer deal on a smartwatch, including fitness-focused watches from Fitbit, Google and Garmin and more full-featured app-focused watches from Apple and Samsung. But it isn’t uncommon for some retailers to tag consumer items as Cyber Monday deals, when in fact the price decreases are really just average sale prices. At PCWorld, we do our best to only highlight deals that meet two criteria: The product itself is something we’d happily buy ourselves, and the product’s price has reached or gone below it’s historical all-time-low price.
Are Cyber Monday smartwatch deals lower quality?
No, there’s nothing bad about the smartwatches on sale during Cyber Monday. However, it might be true that a Cyber Monday smartwatch on sale could be a bit behind-the-times—for example a 2020 or 2021 model still available in 2022. But this is all relative, and we only recommend smartwatches with pricing that aligns with the features and overall value of the watch itself.
What should I look for in a Cyber Monday smartwatch deal?
When looking to buy a smartwatch there are a few things you should consider. First and foremost, you’ll want to make sure that the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s OS. Buying an Apple Watch only to figure out that it won’t work with your Android phone is a bummer to say the least.
Next you should decide what features you want in your smartwatch. Are you a fitness buff? Then choosing a smartwatch with fitness tracking features such as workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, and GPS are great things to have. FitBit and Garmin are the leaders here.
Or are you looking for a smartwatch with a vast library of apps to use? If so, your best bet is to go with an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy model, as they currently have the largest app rosters available. One other feature you’ll want to take into consideration is personalization options. Things such as swappable watch bands and color options can be important if you want different styles for your smartwatch.
Which smartwatches does PCWorld rate the highest?
Currently, PCWorld only reviews FitBits, so if you’re looking to learn more about these fitness-focused smartwatches, check out our rankings of the best FitBits of 2022. For buying advice on Apple Watch models, go to sister site Macworld for its rundown on the best Apple Watch models. Finally, for Galaxy and Garmin smartwatches, please check out sister site Tech Advisor’s rankings of the best smartwatches of 2022.