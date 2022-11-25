Best Black Friday iPad deals: Score big savings on Apple tablets

iPads are always in high demand, which means they’re usually difficult to find on sale. But if there’s a good time to find a deal on an Apple tablet, it’s on Black Friday. This is especially true if you want one of the most expensive iPad Pros, or if you’re okay with settling for an older model that’s still on the shelf. We’ve scoured the web for the very best iPad deals and discounts to be found.

If you want even more tech deals, be sure to check out our complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday iPad and iPad Mini deals

Best Black Friday iPad Air and iPad Pro deals

Best Black Friday iPad accessory deals

Apple sells four models of iPad in five sizes: the 8.3-inch iPad Mini, the 10.9-inch standard iPad, the slightly sleeker more powerful iPad Air at the same size, and the super-powered iPad Pro in 11- and 12.9-inch sizes.

The last-gen standard iPad, with its square screen and physical home button, is also being sold—and it’s still the cheapest Apple iPad on the market. All of these designs are offered in at least two colors, multiple storage capacities, and in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi/cellular models. Not sure which is for you? Then check out this exhaustive guide.