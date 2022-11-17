Best Black Friday iPad deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, and the iPad is by far the most popular premium tablet on the market. Combine them, and Black Friday is your best chance to find a good deal on Apple’s coveted slate. We’ve scoured the web for the best iPad deals, and will keep this page updated as the discounts evolve between now, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday iPad and iPad Mini deals

Best Black Friday iPad Air and iPad Pro deals

Best Black Friday iPad accessory deals

Apple sells four models of iPad in five sizes: the 8.3-inch iPad Mini, the 10.9-inch standard iPad, the slightly sleeker more powerful iPad Air at the same size, and the super-powered iPad Pro in 11- and 12.9-inch sizes. The last-gen standard iPad, with its square screen and physical home button, is also being sold—and it’s still the cheapest Apple iPad on the market. All of these designs are offered in at least two colors, multiple storage capacities, and in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi/cellular models. Not sure which is for you? Then check out this exhaustive guide.

Because the iPad sells well pretty much all year round, it’s hard to find dramatic discounts even on Black Friday, as opposed to the Amazon Fire or Samsung Galaxy Tab series. The models that get the deepest discounts are the ones that are a year older or more (and there are still plenty of new ones in retailers’ inventory) and the most expensive iPads, with high storage capacities and 5G radios. As the version with the newest redesign, the colorful 10th-gen iPad with its new USB-C port will be the hardest to find on sale.