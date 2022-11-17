Best Black Friday graphics card deals

It’s been a rough couple of years for graphics cards shoppers, especially if you want to find a good price. But with expensive new GPUs hitting the market and a ton of leftover inventory, Black Friday might just be the perfect storm of sales. A storm made out of, um, big hunks of plastic and aluminum and silicon. Flying around, into shopping carts. On the internet.
Best Black Friday Nvidia graphics card deals
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super — $200 ($55 off) at Newegg
- PNY RTX 3050 — $320 ($10 off) at Best Buy
- Nvidia Reference RTX 3060 Ti — $399.99 (retail price) at Best Buy
- Maxsun RTX 3070 Limited — $549.99 ($150 off) at Newegg
- Maxsun RTX 3080 — $699.99 ($300 off) at Newegg
- MSI RTX 3080 12GB — $799.99 (retail price) at Newegg
- Asus RTX 3080 10GB — $899.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy
Best Black Friday AMD graphics card deals
- Gigabyte RX 6500 XT — $180 ($20 off) at Newegg
- MSI RX 6600 — $220 ($110 off) at Newegg
- MSI RX 6650 XT — $260 ($140 off) at Newegg
- MSI RX 6600 XT — $280 ($200 off) at Amazon
- MSI RX 6700 XT — $349.99 ($110 off) at Newegg
- AMD Reference RX 6750 XT — $449 ($100 off) at AMD Store
- AMD Reference RX 6900 XT — $679 ($330 off) at AMD Store
- MSI RX 6950 XT — $779.99 ($320 off) at Newegg
- AMD Reference RX 6950 XT — $849 ($250 off) at AMD Store
Best Black Friday Intel graphics card deals
- Asrock Arc A380 — $140 (retail price) at Newegg
- Intel Reference Arc A750 — $290 (retail price) at Newegg
- Asrock Arc A750 — $290 (retail price) at Newegg
- Intel Reference Arc A770 — $350 (retail price) at Newegg
Both Nvidia and AMD have brand new models hitting the market, which means the GeForce RTX 30-series and Radeon RX 6000 series are seeing big discounts as retailers move to clear inventory. New competitor Intel is also on the scene, but its cards are so cheap (and so rare) that they’re unlikely to see any huge price reductions. As always, the more expensive the card, the more it’s likely to be discounted.