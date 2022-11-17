Best Black Friday graphics card deals

It’s been a rough couple of years for graphics cards shoppers, especially if you want to find a good price. But with expensive new GPUs hitting the market and a ton of leftover inventory, Black Friday might just be the perfect storm of sales. A storm made out of, um, big hunks of plastic and aluminum and silicon. Flying around, into shopping carts. On the internet.

If you want to see which GPUs we rate highest, check out PCWorld’s rankings of the best graphics cards of 2022. Some of our top picks could be on sale. And if you’re looking for other tech deals, make sure to check out our full Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday Nvidia graphics card deals

Best Black Friday AMD graphics card deals

Best Black Friday Intel graphics card deals

Both Nvidia and AMD have brand new models hitting the market, which means the GeForce RTX 30-series and Radeon RX 6000 series are seeing big discounts as retailers move to clear inventory. New competitor Intel is also on the scene, but its cards are so cheap (and so rare) that they’re unlikely to see any huge price reductions. As always, the more expensive the card, the more it’s likely to be discounted.