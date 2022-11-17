Early Black Friday: Get two 4K camera drones for just $130

Black Friday is a special time of year when you can save on all kinds of cool stuff, especially tech. But why wait until Black Friday? We’re dropping Black Friday deals early throughout November, so every Friday feels like Black Friday.

If you’ve ever wanted a drone, this early Black Friday sale features two for the price of one. This Dual Camera Drone Bundle by Ninja Dragon is on sale for 67% off — no coupon necessary.

This limited-time deal includes an Alpha Z PRO and a Flying Fox, two beginner-friendly drones featuring a 4K front camera and a 720p bottom camera for dynamic footage while flying. They’re also easy to fly thanks to their headless modes, four-channel controls, and six-axis gyroscopes that allow for smoother flight and convenient controls. You can also use the one-key automatic return to return the drones quickly.

Take advantage of this early Black Friday deal while supplies last. You can get the Alpha Z PRO and Flying Fox Drones for $129.99 or 67% off.

Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle – $129.99

Take to The Skies

Prices subject to change.