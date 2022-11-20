Give thanks for early Black Friday savings on this projector and screen bundle

If you need a reason to be thankful for this season, here’s a big one: Black Friday came early, and you can save on two hot items: a 1080P projector and a 40-inch portable screen. During our Thankful Deals sale, which runs until November 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific, both items are on sale for $199.99. That’s much less than if you were to buy each item from our shop individually.

The Wemax Go, which raised nearly $275,000 on Indiegogo, uses an ALPD laser to project super-sharp images up to 100 inches wide at 300 lumens. That’s bright enough to see even in full sunlight! It’s got ports for HDMI, USB, or USB-C, and you can even connect the projector to your tablet or phone via WiFi. The Wemax Go packs all this tech into a package no bigger than a smartphone, so you can deliver stunning presentations or stream movies from Netflix or Roku anywhere the party goes.

The bundle also includes a 40″ screen tailor-made for the Go. It’s a lightweight rod that pulls out into a screen made of multilayer fabric with a black backing, so there’s no bleed-through from the projector’s powerful light source. Combine the two, and you can make it a movie night or game day anywhere the party is.

Get this Watch From Anywhere Bundle for Black Friday pricing. It’s available for $199.99 or $100 off until Thanksgiving. No coupon is necessary, but it might sell out before that!

Watch from Anywhere Bundle: Wemax Go Projector + 40″ Portable Screen – $199.99

Save on This Projector

Prices subject to change.