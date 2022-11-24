Best Buy’s best Black Friday deals: Laptops, TVs, Apple gear, and more

Black Friday is just one day away, but the deals have already begun reaching their peak. You don’t need to wait to make your purchases—in fact, if you do, you run the risk of missing out on fantastic discounts. Stock can run out early, as Best Buy warns in its Black Friday FAQ.
Many of today’s best-known tech devices already sport tantalizing discounts. TVs, laptops, and Apple gear are just the tip of the iceberg. Headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and much more have dropped in price, too. Best Buy covers it all, and we’ve picked through the sales to find the best bargains. Our selections either scored high in our reviews or are extremely popular, with discounts that put them near or below the previous all-time low price.
If you don’t find what you’re looking for below, check out Best Buy’s Black Friday landing page for more deals.
Apple device deals
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen) – $200 ($50 off)
- AirPods (2nd gen) – $100 ($30 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), 40mm – $229 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), 44mm – $259 ($20 off)
- iPad 64GB (9th gen) – $270 ($60 off)
- iPad Pro 11″ 128GB (4th gen) – $650 ($150 off)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB (3rd gen), $800 ($300 off)
- Apple iMac (Core i7/5500 XT/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/27-inch 5K display) – $1,700 (26% off)
Discounts on Apple products are typically modest, but prices have gotten even better than last week. (If you already purchased one of these items at a higher sale price, consider returning it and buying again.) The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro are a stupendous deal, given their recent launch.
Audio deals
True wireless earbud deals
- Jabra Elite 4 – $80 (33% off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro – $100 (41% off)
- Beats Studio Buds – $100 (33% off)
- Jabra Elite 7 – $100 (44% off)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro – $120 (40% off)
- Jabra Elite 85t – $140 (39% off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro – $150 (25% off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 – $178 (36% off)
Black Friday is a fantastic time to pick up a pair of true wireless earbuds, especially if you want active noise canceling. Two of our favorites (the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Jabra Elite 85t) already have big price drops. And if you’re a Beats fan, the deals are further sweetened by the inclusion of a four-month subscription to Apple Music.
Wireless headphone deals
- Sony WH-CH710N – $68 (54% off)
- Beats Studio 3 – $150 (57% off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 – $228 (34% off)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 – $249 (24% off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 – $348 (13% off)
Several of the most popular noise canceling wireless headphones are back at all-time lows. The biggest discount to be found is on the older Beats Studio 3, at nearly 60 percent off. But our eye is on the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM4—the latter is outclassed by this year’s release of the WH-1000XM5, but those on a tighter budget still find plenty to love.
Dash cam deals
- Nextbase 320XR, 1080p front and rearview, 2.5-inch LVD screen – $145 (19% off)
- Nextbase 622GW, 4K front and rearview, 3-inch LCD touch screen – $300 (25% off)
If you’ve been thinking of picking up a dash cam, these discounts are ample incentive to take the leap. The Nextbase 622GW is a excellent deal on a premium dash cam with high-resolution 4K video, Wi-Fi connectivity, an enhanced night mode, and built-in support for Alexa.
Fitness tracker deals
- Fitbit Ace 3 – $50 (37% off)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 – $50 (37% off)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 – $70 (30% off)
- Fitbit Luxe – $80 (38% off)
- Fitbit Charge 5 – $100 (33% off)
Fitbit’s most popular fitness trackers are on sale right now—and at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. At $50, the Inspire 2 is a very affordable way to start monitoring your exercise, even if it’s now the last-gen model. But if you prefer the newer, shinier Inspire 3, it’s available at a hefty discount, too. (For deals on Fitbit’s hybrid smartwatches, like the Versa 4, jump down to the Smartwatches category below.)
Gaming Accessory deals
Game controller deals
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (black, white, red) – $40 (33% off)
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (w/ wireless PC dongle) – $50 (37% off)
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Lunar Shift) – $50 (29% off)
Gaming headset deals
- Astro A10 wired headset (various colors) – $20 (67% off)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha wired headset – $55 (45% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless – $100 (44% off)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless – $140 (30% off)
Gaming mice deals
- Razer DeathAdder Essential – $20 (33% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini – $25 (50% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired – $33 (53% off)
- Logitech G502 Hero Wired – $35 (30% off)
- Logitech G502 Hero SE Wired – $40 (50% off)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless – $90 (40% off)
Many of PC gaming’s most popular peripherals are on sale right now, including Astro’s wallet-friendly A10 headset (down to an astonishing $20). Snag one of these fan-favorites, or check out Best Buy’s additional sales on mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers.
Laptop deals
- Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook (Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display) – $179.00 (52% off)
- Acer Chromebook 317 (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 17.3-inch 1080p touch display) – $300 (40% off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (AMD Ryzen 3 5125C, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display) – $329.00 (40% off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 13-inch 1920p display) – $700 (36% off)
- HP Envy x360 (Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen) – $800 (32% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen) – $1,150 (34% off)
Whether you need a simple laptop for web browsing or something a little more robust, these deals offer nice specs for relatively little cash—and they’re even cheaper than last week. The Acer Chromebook offers particularly luxe hardware, as ChromeOS is a very lightweight operating system.
Monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey G5, 27-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), $270 (27% off)
- Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $300 (25% off)
Our roundup of the best Black Friday monitor deals has even more discounts to choose from, but Best Buy has a couple that are worth a look.
PC Component deals
Graphics card deals
- MSI RX 6500 XT – $175 ($25 off)
- PNY RTX 3050 – $320 ($10 off)
- Nvidia Founders Edition RTX 3060 Ti – $400 (retail price)
- Asus Strix RTX 3080 10GB – $900 ($100 off)
SSD deals
- PNY CS1030, 1TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $58 (27% off)
- Crucial P5 Plus, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD + be Quiet! heatsink – $94 (28% off)
[Click on “Hot offer: Free SSD Cooler with Crucial P5 Plus” to add bundle to cart]
- Samsung 980 Pro, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $110 (31% off)
- Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $160 (38% off)
Most people first turn to Newegg and Amazon when shopping for PC components, but Best Buy can be a surprisingly good resource as well. Right now, the deals are light, but if you’ve been having trouble snagging online bargains, purchasing one of these deals with in-store pickup can help circumvent that issue. Crave more selection? Check out our roundups of the best Black Friday graphics card and best Black Friday SSD deals.
Smartwatch deals
- Fitbit Versa 2, assorted colors, 40mm – $100 (33% off)
- Garmin Forerunner 45, black/42mm – $119 (30% off)
- Fitbit Sense, assorted colors, 40mm – $140 (44% off)
- Fitbit Versa 4, assorted colors, 40mm – $150 (33% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, black/44mm – $170 (39% off)
- Google Pixel Watch – $300 (15% off)
In terms of discounts, hybrid smartwatches are the star of the show right now. These supercharged fitness trackers have fewer smart features than an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, or Pixel Watch, but make up for it with far longer battery life. Our eye is on the first-gen Fitbit Sense, which we still like better than its successor if you want music control. The Versa 4 is also a good alternative if you want a slimmer, lighter watch that’s more focused on fitness.
Streaming device deals
- Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage (2nd gen) – $115 (42% off)
- Chromecast with Google TV HD – $20 (40% off)
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K – $40 (20% off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite – $15 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $20 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K – $25 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max – $35 (36% off)
- Roku Express (2022) – $18 (40% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K – $25 (50% off)
- Roku Ultra (2022) – $70 (30% off)
Need to add streaming capabilities to an older TV, or just hate your smart TV’s interface? You can pick up a streaming device from Apple, Google, or Roku for seriously low prices at the moment.
TV deals
- Samsung 60-inch TU690T 4K Smart TV – $400 (27% off)
- Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K Smart TV – $500 (23% off)
- LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV – $570 (56% off)
- Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV – $580 (31% off)
- Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K OLED Google TV – $1,000 (47% off)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV – $1,000 (33% off)
- Sony 65-inch Bravia XR 4K OLED HDR Google TV – $3,000 (25% off)
While TV deals can be found year round, Black Friday is still a good time to pick up a new model. Whether you want a generously sized screen for very little cash or a fancy OLED set at a deep discount, you’re covered. If you’ve been eyeing a TV that can double as a supersized computer monitor, check out the 48-inch LG A2, an OLED set that sports wonderfully deep blacks and vivid colors.
Tablets & e-Reader deals
Tablet deals
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), 32GB – $45 (50% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021), 32GB – $75 (50% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021), 64GB – $95 (50% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021), 32GB – $105 (41% off)
- Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro (2021), 32GB, plus cover & 1 yr Amazon Kids subscription – $70 (50% off)
- Amazon Fire 10 Kids (2021), 32GB, plus cover & 1 yr Amazon Kids subscription – $120 (40% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″, 64 GB – $120 (40% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″, 128GB – $200 (39% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 10.4″, 128GB – $270 (37% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″, 128GB – $550 (21% off)
e-Reader deals
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021), 8GB, ad-supported – $95 (32% off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2021), 8GB, plus cover & 1 yr Amazon Kids subscription – $105 (34% off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021), 32 GB – $130 (31% off)
- Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019), 32GB – $185 (33% off)
Amazon’s Android-based Fire tablets are at all-time lows, and its E-Ink based readers have hit their lowest prices (or very near), too. And now that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablets have finally come down in price, we have a full range of Android tablets on sale—the choice is yours.
FAQ
Are Best Buy’s Black Friday deals actually good?
Some of Best Buy’s deals are quite good! The tricky part is knowing which are the best deals and which aren’t, since major retailers generally put a bunch of stuff on sale. Not all items are solid products, and not all discounts are solid price drops. That’s where we come in—we sift through the sales to find good gear at truly great prices.
Are any of the Black Friday deals at Best Buy lower quality?
It depends on the product category, but usually the practice of creating special models for specific periods is limited to TVs. For most everything else, the items are the same as you’d find throughout the rest of the year. But again, that’s what we’re here for: We’ve carefully examined the specs and overall value of the deals listed above, so you can shop with more confidence and less hassle.
What kind of Black Friday deals can I expect at Best Buy?
Best Buy discounts most product categories during Black Friday. During the rest of the year, Best Buy’s sales trend more modest than other retailers—as one of the few stores that still has physical locations, it can’t be as aggressive in slashing prices. But during November, it wades much deeper into the fray. The trick is to know which items are also sold by other vendors: For common items like headphones, Amazon Echo speakers, Fitbits, and other consumer electronics, any good discount should match or even undercut a rival store.
Is there any advantage to shopping at Best Buy during Black Friday?
For people who don’t have Amazon Prime subscriptions or can’t trust deliveries to arrive safely, Best Buy lets you get in on Black Friday discounts in a convenient way. You can order online and then opt to pick up in store. It can also be easier to make returns, since Best Buy will accept those in store as well, too. But the answer to this question is dependent on where you live and what’s easiest for you.
When is Black Friday this year?
Strictly speaking, Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022. But in reality already started earlier this month, allowing you to pick up great deals well before the official day.