Best Buy’s best Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops, Apple gear, and more

As per modern tradition, Black Friday deals are already here, well before Thanksgiving. You don’t have to wait to save money—in fact, if you do, you run the risk of missing out. Not everything will remain in stock, as Best Buy warns in its Black Friday FAQ.

Many of today’s best-known tech devices already sport juicy discounts. TVs, laptops, Apple gear are just the tip of the iceberg. Headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and much more have dropped in price, too. Best Buy covers it all, and we’ve picked through the sales to find the best bargains. Our selections either scored high in our reviews or are extremely popular, with discounts that put them near or below the previous all-time low price.

Best Black Friday tech deals at Best Buy

Apple device deals

Discounts on Apple products are typically modest, but these prices are among the best we’ve seen lately. In particular, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro are very close to their all-time low.

Audio

True wireless earbud deals

Now is a good time to pick up a pair of true wireless earbuds, especially if you want active noise canceling. Two of our favorites, like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Jabra Elite 85t, already have big price drops. And if you’re a Beats fan, the deals are further sweetened by the inclusion of a four month subscription to Apple Music.

Wireless headphone deals

Some of the most popular noise canceling wireless headphones are back at all-time lows. The biggest discount to be found is on the older Beats Studio 3, at nearly 60 percent off. But our eye is on the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM4—the latter is outclassed by this year’s release of the WH-1000XM5, but those on a tighter budget still get plenty to love.

Dash cam deals

Nextbase 320XR, 1080p front and rearview, 2.5-inch LVD screen – $145 (19% off)

Nextbase 522GW, 1440p front view, 3-inch LCD touch screen – $240 (20% off)

Right now you can pick up one of our favorite dash cams at a decent discount. The Nextbase 522GW offers premium features like high-quality video, Wi-Fi connectivity, and built-in support for Alexa.

Fitness tracker deals

A couple of Fitbit’s most popular fitness trackers are on sale right now—and some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. At $50, the Inspire 2 is a very affordable way to start monitoring your exercise, even if it’s now the last-gen model.

Gaming Accessories

Controller deals

Mice deals

Right now, the deals on popular PC gaming peripherals is a bit limited—but we get closer to Black Friday proper, we’ll likely see a wider selection of discounts.

Laptop deals

Acer Chromebook 317 (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 17.3-inch 1080p touch display) – $379 (30% off)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 13-inch 1920p display) – $800 (13% off)

Whether you need a simple laptop for web browsing or something a little more robust, these two deals offer nice specs for relatively little cash. The Acer Chromebook offers particularly luxe hardware, as ChromeOS is a very lightweight operating system.

PC Components

Graphics card deals

SSD deals

PNY CS1030, 1TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $58 (27% off)

Most people first turn to Newegg and Amazon when shopping for PC components, but Best Buy can be a surprisingly good resource as well. Right now, the deals are light, but if you’ve been having trouble snagging online bargains, purchasing one of these deals with in-store pickup can help circumvent that issue.

Smartwatch deals

In terms of discounts, hybrid smartwatches are the star of the show right now. These supercharged fitness trackers have fewer smart features than an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, or Pixel Watch, but make up for it with far longer battery life. Our eye is on the first-gen Fitbit Sense, which we still like better than its successor if you want music control. The Versa 4 is also a good alternative if you want a slimmer, lighter watch focused more on fitness.

TV deals

While TV deals can be found year round, Black Friday is still a good time to pick up a new model. Whether you want a generously sized screen for very little cash or a fancy OLED set at a deep discount, you’re covered.

Tablets & e-Readers

Tablet deals

e-Reader deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablets will likely come down in price closer to Black Friday, but this handful of deals is already a great start. Amazon’s Android-based Fire tablets are at all time lows, and their E-Ink based readers have hit their lowest prices (or very near), too.