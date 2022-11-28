Best Buy’s best Cyber Monday deals: Laptops, TVs, tablets and more

Cyber Monday is in full effect, and the deals are hopping. If you haven’t already started your shopping, now’s the time—wait even just a little too long and you could miss out on fantastic discounts. Stock can and does run out early, as Best Buy warns in its Black Friday FAQ.

Many of today’s best-known tech devices have gotten exciting discounts. TVs, laptops, tablets, and Apple gear are just the tip of the iceberg. Headphones, smartwatches, PC components, and much more have dropped in price, too. Best Buy covers it all, and we’ve picked through the sales to find the best bargains. Our selections either scored high in our reviews or are extremely popular, with discounts that put them near or below the previous all-time low price.

Apple device deals

Discounts on Apple products are typically modest, but prices have gotten even better than last week. (If you recently purchased one of these items at a higher sale price, consider rebuying now and then returning the original order.) The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro are a stupendous deal, given their recent launch.

Audio deals

True wireless earbud deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to pick up a pair of true wireless earbuds, especially if you want active noise canceling. Two of our favorites (the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Jabra Elite 85t) already have big price drops. And if you’re a Beats fan, the deals are further sweetened by the inclusion of a four-month subscription to Apple Music.

Wireless headphone deals

Several of the most popular noise canceling wireless headphones are back at all-time lows. The biggest discount to be found is on the older Beats Studio 3, at nearly 60 percent off. But our eye is on the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM4—the latter is outclassed by this year’s release of the WH-1000XM5, but those on a tighter budget will still find plenty to love.

Dash cam deals

Nextbase 320XR, 1080p front and rearview, 2.5-inch LVD screen – $100 (44% off)

Nextbase 622GW, 4K front and rearview, 3-inch LCD touch screen – $300 (25% off)

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a dash cam, these discounts are ample incentive to take the leap. The budget-friendly 320XR has plummeted further in price, down to a very affordable $100. Meanwhile, the Nextbase 622GW is a excellent deal on a premium dash cam with high-resolution 4K video, Wi-Fi connectivity, an enhanced night mode, and built-in support for Alexa.

Fitness tracker deals

Fitbit’s most popular fitness trackers are on sale right now—and at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. At $50, the Inspire 2 is a very affordable way to start monitoring your exercise, even if it’s now the last-gen model. But if you prefer the newer, shinier Inspire 3, it’s available at a hefty discount, too. (For deals on Fitbit’s hybrid smartwatches, like the Versa 4, jump down to the Smartwatches category below.)

Gaming Accessory deals

Game controller deals

Gaming headset deals

Gaming mice deals

Many of PC gaming’s most popular peripherals are on sale right now, including Astro’s wallet-friendly A10 headset (down to an astonishing $20). Snag one of these fan-favorites, or check out Best Buy’s additional sales on mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers.

Laptop deals

Whether you need a simple laptop for web browsing or something a little more robust, these deals offer nice specs for relatively little cash—and they’re even cheaper than last week. The Acer Chromebooks offer particularly luxe hardware, as ChromeOS is a very lightweight operating system.

Monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey G5, 27-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), $270 (27% off)

Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $300 (25% off)

Our roundup of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals has even more discounts to choose from, but Best Buy has a couple that are worth a look.

PC Component deals

Graphics card deals

SSD deals

Most people first turn to Newegg and Amazon when shopping for PC components, so it’s no surprise that Best Buy’s deals in this category are relatively light. Still, if you’ve been having trouble snagging online bargains, these deals may work out better, since you can opt for in-store pickup to circumvent that issue. If you need more selection, check out our roundups of the best Cyber Monday graphics card and best Cyber Monday SSD deals.

Robot vacuums

Ecovacs Deebot T8+, robot vacuum/mop combo w/ self-emptying bin – $450 at Best Buy (40% off)

Shark ION Robot Vacuum – $150 at Best Buy (40% off)

Looking to automate tidying up? These robot vacuums will simplify your life while going light on your wallet. But if neither of these options appeal, you can check out our sister site TechHive’s round-up of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals—there are tons of bargains to choose from.

Smartwatch deals

In terms of discounts, hybrid smartwatches are the star of the show right now. These supercharged fitness trackers have fewer smart features than an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, or Pixel Watch, but make up for it with far longer battery life. Our eye is on the first-gen Fitbit Sense, which we still like better than its successor if you want music control. The Versa 4 is also a good alternative if you want a slimmer, lighter watch that’s more focused on fitness.

Streaming device deals

Need to add streaming capabilities to an older TV, or just hate your smart TV’s interface? You can pick up a streaming device from Apple, Google, or Roku for seriously low prices at the moment.

TV deals

While TV deals can be found year round, Cyber Monday is still a good time to pick up a new model. Whether you want a generously sized screen for very little cash or a fancy OLED set at a deep discount, you’re covered. If you’ve been eyeing a TV that can double as a supersized computer monitor, check out the 48-inch LG A2, an OLED set that sports wonderfully deep blacks and vivid colors.

Tablets & e-Reader deals

Tablet deals

e-Reader deals

Amazon’s Android-based Fire tablets are at all-time lows, and its E-Ink based readers have hit their lowest prices (or very near), too. And now that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablets have finally come down in price, we have a full range of Android tablets on sale—the choice is yours.