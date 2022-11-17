This unique eco-friendly Acer Vero laptop is only $600

If helping the environment is something that matters to you, we’ve got a truly unique on tap for you today. Not only does the Acer Aspire Vero 14 laptop deliver zippy performance, but it’s also made out of recycled materials. According to Acer, it consists of 30% post-consumer recycled materials. Cool, right? Costco’s currently selling it for $599.99, which saves you $300. The eco-friendly aspect is definitely a plus, but what’s going on under the hood? Let’s get into it.

The Vero has an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. That’s plenty of oomph for web browsing, watching Netflix, storing photos, and so on. If you want to check out specific benchmarks, take a gander at our review, in which we rated the Vero four out of five stars. Battery life is a real standout, though. The Vero flew right past the 10 hour mark in our extensive battery test, which is nothing to sneeze at.

You really can’t go wrong with the Vero. It offers decent performance as well as impressive battery life. The deal price is absolutely killer, too.

Get the Acer Aspire Vero for $599.99 at Costco