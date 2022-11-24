Best Black Friday monitor deals: Nov 24

Black Friday is one day away, but you can still hit up the early monitor deals right now. If you’re able to tear yourself away from the pumpkin pie, we’ve got a number of monitor deals on tap for you today. Whether you’re on the prowl for a high refresh rate gaming monitor or an ultra-sharp 4K workstation, the deals we assembled below cover a range of budgets as well as refresh rates, resolutions, and other features. Looking for something different? Check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday deals coverage.

Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals: Nov 24

There’s nothing more annoying than playing a competitive game on a monitor that lags. When every second matters, you need something that can keep up with the flow. That’s where gaming monitors come in. Their high refresh rates are designed to make your game look as smooth as possible. Check out the options below.

The 360Hz refresh rate on the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 is plain ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way possible. The refresh rate is how quickly a monitor can pull up a new image. So, at 260Hz, visuals on this monitor should look extremely smooth.

Best Black Friday 4K workstation monitor deals: Nov 24

Are you a content creator? If so, you should consider picking up a 4K monitor. These monitors are perfect for video editing thanks to their high resolution displays. They’re also a good pick for movie buffs. There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite flick on a 4K display, where the details are ultra-sharp.

The HP V28 is a good value because of its resolution, size, and response time. You’re getting the best bang for your buck here.

