Best Black Friday monitor deals: 4K displays and gaming monitors

Black Friday is here and ready to slay, which means a slew of monitor deals are popping up all over the place like an unhinged game of whack-a-mole. If you’ve got no idea where to begin your search, don’t worry. We put together a list of the best monitor deals available right now. From high refresh rate gaming monitors to super sharp 4K workstations, there’s something for every type of buyer. If you’re looking for other tech deals, we’d recommend checking out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday deals coverage.

Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals

There’s nothing more annoying than playing a competitive game on a monitor that lags. When every second matters, you need something that can keep up with the flow. That’s where gaming monitors come in. Their high refresh rates are designed to make your game look as smooth as possible. Check out the options below.

The 360Hz refresh rate on the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 is plain ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way possible. The refresh rate is how quickly a monitor can pull up a new image. So, at 260Hz, visuals on this monitor should look extremely smooth.

Best Black Friday 4K workstation monitor deals

Are you a content creator? If so, you should consider picking up a 4K monitor. These monitors are perfect for video editing thanks to their high resolution displays. They’re also a good pick for movie buffs. There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite flick on a 4K display, where the details are ultra-sharp.

The ThinkVision P32p-20 is a solid deal because of its resolution, screen size, and response time. In other words, you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

