Best Black Friday monitor deals

Are you on the hunt for a discounted monitor? If so, Black Friday offers tons of juicy deals, and the sales have already begun. From gaming monitors to 4K workstations, we’re seeing a bunch of deals across various online retailers. If you’re feeling lost in a sea of choices, you’re not alone. That’s why we assembled a list of the best monitor deals available right now.

In addition to Amazon, we suggest checking out Best Buy and Walmart, plus buying direct from LG, Dell and other monitor companies.

Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals

There’s nothing more annoying than playing a competitive game on a monitor that lags. When every second matters, you need something that can keep up with the flow. That’s where gaming monitors come in. Their high refresh rates are designed to make your game look as smooth as possible. Check out the options below.

The 360Hz refresh rate on the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 is plain ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way possible. The refresh rate is how quickly a monitor can pull up a new image. So, at 260Hz, visuals on this monitor should look extremely smooth.

Best Black Friday 4K workstation monitor deals

Are you a content creator? If so, you should consider picking up a 4K monitor. These monitors are perfect for video editing thanks to their high resolution displays. They’re also a good pick for movie buffs. There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite flick on a 4K display, where the details are ultra-sharp.

The HP V28 is a good value because of its resolution, size, and response time. You’re getting the best bang for your buck here.

