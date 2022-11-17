Best Black Friday monitor deals

Are you on the hunt for a discounted monitor? If so, Black Friday offers tons of juicy deals, and the sales have already begun. From gaming monitors to 4K workstations, we’re seeing a bunch of deals across various online retailers. If you’re feeling lost in a sea of choices, you’re not alone. That’s why we assembled a list of the best monitor deals available right now.
In addition to Amazon, we suggest checking out Best Buy and Walmart, plus buying direct from LG, Dell and other monitor companies. Looking for more tech deals in other categories? Check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday deals coverage.
Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals
There’s nothing more annoying than playing a competitive game on a monitor that lags. When every second matters, you need something that can keep up with the flow. That’s where gaming monitors come in. Their high refresh rates are designed to make your game look as smooth as possible. Check out the options below.
- Lenovo G27-20, 27-inch 1080p display/144Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $234.99 (16% off at Lenovo)
- Lenovo Legion Y25g-30, 24.5-inch 1080p display/360Hz refresh rate/Nvidia G-Sync, $524.99 (25% off at Lenovo)
- Dell Gaming Monitor, 25-inch 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync/Nvidia G-Sync, $149.99 (50% off at Dell)
- Alienware Gaming Monitor, 25-inch 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync/Nvidia G-Sync, $199.99 (43% off at Dell)
- Samsung Odyssey G5, 27-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), $279.99 (25% off at Best Buy)
The 360Hz refresh rate on the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 is plain ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way possible. The refresh rate is how quickly a monitor can pull up a new image. So, at 260Hz, visuals on this monitor should look extremely smooth.
Want more options? Feel free to peruse PCWorld’s best gaming monitors roundup.
Best Black Friday 4K workstation monitor deals
Are you a content creator? If so, you should consider picking up a 4K monitor. These monitors are perfect for video editing thanks to their high resolution displays. They’re also a good pick for movie buffs. There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite flick on a 4K display, where the details are ultra-sharp.
- ThinkVision P32p-20, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $699 (32% off at Lenovo)
- Dell 32, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/5ms response time, $759.99 (20% off at Dell)
- HP V28, 28-inch 2160 display/60Hz refresh rate/1ms response time, $224.99 (35% off at HP)
- Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $299.99 (25% off at Best Buy)
- LG 27UK650-W, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/5ms response time, $399.99 (20% off at LG)
The HP V28 is a good value because of its resolution, size, and response time. You’re getting the best bang for your buck here.
For more workstations, go ahead and take a gander at PCWorld’s best 4K monitors roundup.