Best Cyber Monday monitor deals: 4K displays and gaming monitors

Cyber Monday is here, which means we’re seeing loads of monitor deals still available from the Black Friday rush. If you’re drowning in a sea of choices, don’t worry, we’ll throw you a metaphorical life preserver. We assembled a roundup of the best monitors available right now. From blazing fast high refresh rate gaming monitors to super sharp 4K workstations, there’s something for every type of buyer on this list. If you’re looking for something different, check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

There’s nothing more annoying than playing a competitive game on a monitor that lags. When every second matters, you need something that can keep up with the flow. That’s where gaming monitors come in. Their high refresh rates are designed to make your game look as smooth as possible. Check out the options below.

Want more options? Feel free to peruse PCWorld’s best gaming monitors roundup.

Best Cyber Monday 4K workstation monitor deals

Are you a content creator? If so, you should consider picking up a 4K monitor. These monitors are perfect for video editing thanks to their high resolution displays. They’re also a good pick for movie buffs. There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite flick on a 4K display, where the details are ultra-sharp.

The ThinkVision P32p-20 is a solid deal because of its resolution, screen size, and response time. In other words, you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

