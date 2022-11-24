Best Black Friday Chromebook deals: Nov 24

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals are happening right now—yes, even during Thanksgiving. But there’s no need to hurry to the store! Instead, click on our curated Chromebook deals below.

Our mission: find good Chromebooks, find them on sale, and recommend them to you. You can reference our list of the best Chromebooks to help make a decision, or our laptops versus Chromebooks explainer to help you with the finer points. We’ll also explain our reasoning below the deals themselves, but our preferred choices are at the top of the category lists. We’ve been doing this for several years, now.

And if you’re looking for other great tech deals, check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday budget Chromebook deals

Best Black Friday midrange Chromebook deals

Right now, the best deal (besides the whoa, 79 dollars Chromebook 3) in this category is the Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook. We value a 1080p screen, 8GB of RAM, and a fast processor most of all, and the $179 Asus 2-in-1 offers all of those at the best price. (We really don’t consider the SSD storage space to be a deciding factor, save for storing games, since Chromebooks are so cloud-focused.) In fact, you’ll notice a very similar deal at the top of our midrange category — which, incidentally, has dropped in price a bit over the last few days.

In the midrange category, the Flex 5i will offer a bit more performance than the Flip C433…but $70 less is hard to pass by. Quite frankly, the “budget” and “midrange” categories are beginning to blur. By the way, we generally consider a Core m3 to be more powerful than a Celeron N4020, which is more powerful than the MediaTek MT8183, though not by that much. A laptop-class processor like at Core i3 or a Ryzen 3 will top all of those, easily.

We really don’t think that the Asus Chromebook Detachable is that great for the money, though it is a detachable tablet. It’s also being offered at the lowest price, by far, in the last six months.