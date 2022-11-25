Best Black Friday Chromebook deals: Save big on Lenovo, Acer, HP and Asus

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals are on for Black Friday—but you can click and shop, right here. Our curated Chromebook deals below highlight savings on machines from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP and other Chromebook manufacturers.

Our mission: find good Chromebooks, find them on sale, and recommend them to you. You can reference our list of the best Chromebooks to help make a decision, or our laptops versus Chromebooks explainer to help you with the finer points. We’ll also explain our reasoning below the deals themselves, but our preferred choices are at the top of the category lists. If we don’t recommend a particular deal, you won’t see it listed.

Right now, the best deal (besides the whoa, 79 dollars Chromebook 3) in this category is the Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook — though the Asus 14-inch above it is really, really compelling. We value a 1080p screen, 8GB of RAM, and a fast processor most of all, and the $179 Asus 2-in-1 offers all of those at the best price. (We really don’t consider the SSD storage space to be a deciding factor, save for storing games, since Chromebooks are so cloud-focused.) The Asus Chromebook C425 and the Asus 14-inch Chromebook are both priced quite attractively, with just the 4GB of RAM is holding them back.

In the midrange category, the Flex 5i will offer a bit more performance than the Flip C433…but $70 less is hard to pass by. Quite frankly, the “budget” and “midrange” categories are beginning to blur. By the way, we generally consider a Core m3 to be more powerful than a Celeron N4020, which is more powerful than the MediaTek MT8183, though not by that much. A laptop-class processor like at Core i3 or a Ryzen 3 will top all of those, easily.

We really don’t think that the Asus Chromebook Detachable is that great for the money, though it is a detachable tablet. It’s also being offered at the lowest price, by far, in the last six months.