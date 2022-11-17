Best Black Friday Chromebook deals

Black Friday Chromebook deals are a holiday tradition: Manufacturers and retailers discount Chromebooks by substantial margins, and you benefit. Our process is to review Chromebooks on sale across major retailers, weed out poor deals, and list those that we think you’ll benefit from.

Let’s be clear: Our mission is to find good Chromebooks on good sales. You can reference our list of the best Chromebooks to help make a decision, or our laptops versus Chromebooks explainer to help you with the finer points. We’ll also explain our reasoning below the deals themselves.

Best Black Friday budget Chromebook deals

Best Black Friday midrange Chromebook deals

If you’re willing to spend $250 to $300, buy the Lenovo Flex 5i or the IdeaPad 3 at the top of the midrange deals category. We value a 1080p screen, 8GB of RAM, and a fast processor most of all, and we think you’ll be happiest with those models.

Of the budget models, you’ll have to decide between a higher-resolution and/or larger screen (easier on the eyes) versus the price. We really don’t consider the SSD storage space to be a deciding factor, save for storing games. We’ve included the HP Chromebook 14 in the budget category because its Celeron N4120 is a quad-core processor that should offer substantially more performance than the dual-core N4020 Chromebooks, even if the display resolution and memory is skimpier than we’d like.