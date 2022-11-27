Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Save big on Lenovo, Acer, HP and Asus

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are in full swing, and our curated Chromebook deals below highlight the best savings on machines from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP and other Chromebook manufacturers.
Our mission: find good Chromebooks, find them on sale, and recommend them. You can reference our list of the best Chromebooks to help make a decision, or our laptops versus Chromebooks explainer to help you with the finer points. Our preferred choices are at the top of the category lists, followed by further explanation. If we don’t recommend a particular deal, you won’t see it listed.
Best Cyber Monday budget Chromebook deals
- Asus 14-inch Chromebook (Intel Core m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display) $119.00 (64% off at Best Buy)
- Acer Chromebook 512 (Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12-inch 912p display), $113.12 (43% off at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday midrange Chromebook deals
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display), $244.00 (39% off at Amazon)
- Lenovo Flex 5i (Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.3-inch 1080p display), $321.12 (25% off at Amazon)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Pentium Silver N6000, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display), $229.99 (51% off at Target)
- HP Chromebook 14 x360 (Core i3-1125G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display), $439.99 (29% off at HP.com)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (Qualcomm Snapdragon 7cG2, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 11-inch 1200p display) $199.00 (47% off at Best Buy)
For Cyber Monday, we’d recommend that you buy the $119 Asus 14-inch Chromebook or else the $244 Asus Chromebook Flip. We value a 1080p screen, 8GB of RAM, and a fast processor most of all, and the Flip offers all of these for the lowest price — though the Asus 14-inch Chromebook isn’t that much of a drop down. (We really don’t consider the SSD storage space to be a deciding factor, save for storing games, since Chromebooks are so cloud-focused.)
In the midrange category, the Flex 5i will offer a bit more performance than the Flip C433…but about $80 less is hard to pass by. We generally consider a Core m3 to be more powerful than a Celeron N4020, which is more powerful than the MediaTek MT8183, though not by that much. A laptop-class processor like at Core i3 or a Ryzen 3 will top all of those, easily. If you’re in the market for a Lenovo Chromebook tablet, the IdeaPad Duet 3 is a solid deal.
Avoid cheap deals that feature a Celeron N3350 inside. That chip is ancient, and chances are you’ll find better deals elsewhere.
FAQ
What should I look for in a Cyber Monday Chromebook?
We still expect low-end Chromebooks—say, those with a 768p screen, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of SSD storage—to be priced about $100. And if they get much below $100, they become essentially a stocking stuffer for most people.
That said, look for these specs in a respectable Chromebook: an Intel Celeron N4000 chip or higher, 8GB of RAM, and a 1080p screen. A Pentium Silver N6000 processor is a step up from that. A Core m3-8100Y should be satisfactory, although the midrange or premium Chromebooks include laptop-class chips like a Core i3 or an AMD Ryzen (not Athlon) processor.
More memory (that is, 8GB rather 4GB of RAM) will allow for more browser tabs and a smoother browser experience. A 1080p screen will offer a comfortable laptop-like viewing experience. Onboard storage really doesn’t matter all that much, though at least 32GB is preferable storing for apps, screenshots, and the like.
If you’re familiar with our lengthy laptops versus Chromebooks explainer, you know that one of the potential gotchas is buying a Chromebook whose support window expires soon. We try to factor that in, so you won’t get stuck with a Chromebook that will lose support in the near future.
Which Chromebooks does PCWorld rate highest?
Our editors regularly review Chromebooks, so make sure to check our rankings of the best Chromebooks of 2022. We recommend a wide range of price points, and the article offers a great primer on Chromebook shopping. What’s more, some of our top picks will likely go on sale before or during Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
Are Cyber Monday Chromebook deals worth it?
Generally, yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a good time to buy a Chromebook. Unlike with other product categories, we generally don’t see Chromebook makers sneakily raise prices in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, only to offer “discounts” during Black Friday or Cyber Monday proper. What we do see, however, are deals offered on older hardware. To that end, you may see “deals” that we exclude, simply because we think you’ll be unhappy with your purchase.