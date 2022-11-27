Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Save big on Lenovo, Acer, HP and Asus

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are in full swing, and our curated Chromebook deals below highlight the best savings on machines from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP and other Chromebook manufacturers.

Our mission: find good Chromebooks, find them on sale, and recommend them. You can reference our list of the best Chromebooks to help make a decision, or our laptops versus Chromebooks explainer to help you with the finer points. Our preferred choices are at the top of the category lists, followed by further explanation. If we don’t recommend a particular deal, you won’t see it listed.

And if you’re looking for other great tech deals, check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage.

Best Cyber Monday budget Chromebook deals

Asus 14-inch Chromebook (Intel Core m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display) $119.00 (64% off at Best Buy)

Acer Chromebook 512 (Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12-inch 912p display), $113.12 (43% off at Amazon)

Best Cyber Monday midrange Chromebook deals

For Cyber Monday, we’d recommend that you buy the $119 Asus 14-inch Chromebook or else the $244 Asus Chromebook Flip. We value a 1080p screen, 8GB of RAM, and a fast processor most of all, and the Flip offers all of these for the lowest price — though the Asus 14-inch Chromebook isn’t that much of a drop down. (We really don’t consider the SSD storage space to be a deciding factor, save for storing games, since Chromebooks are so cloud-focused.)

In the midrange category, the Flex 5i will offer a bit more performance than the Flip C433…but about $80 less is hard to pass by. We generally consider a Core m3 to be more powerful than a Celeron N4020, which is more powerful than the MediaTek MT8183, though not by that much. A laptop-class processor like at Core i3 or a Ryzen 3 will top all of those, easily. If you’re in the market for a Lenovo Chromebook tablet, the IdeaPad Duet 3 is a solid deal.

Avoid cheap deals that feature a Celeron N3350 inside. That chip is ancient, and chances are you’ll find better deals elsewhere.