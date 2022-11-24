Best Black Friday TV deals: Nov 24

The best Black Friday TV deals are available—yes, even on Thanksgiving. We’ve curated the best TV deals for you to choose from, mixing in a surprising number of high-end OLED TV deals.

We scan all the top online retailers for the best TV sales, using reviews and technology as a guide. Our method is simple: Based on our list of the best TVs, we find the best TVs available at the steepest discounts, looking for a variety of price points and technologies. This includes top-echelon OLED TV deals, all listed below in the “premium” deals section.

TechHive’s straightforward explanation of what TV sizes matter, TV display types and display technologies, and LCD backlighting tech can help inform your choices from what we’ve uncovered. Also, if you’re looking for deals in other tech categories, check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday coverage.

Best Black Friday budget TV deals

Best Black Friday premium TV deals

We really like the Hisense 65U6H deal at Amazon at the top of the budget TV deals. It’s a midrange TV at a budget price, lacking only 120Hz capability and an HDMI 2.1 interface.

We’re seeing the discounts on Amazon’s Fire TVs we’ve come to expect. The Toshiba C350 at Amazon is at an all-time low, and our budget TV picks are basically a collection of smart 4K TVs at various sizes, with some basic HDR technology to boot.

OLED TVs are known for their deep, inky blacks, and we really think that the Sony 55-inch Bravia OLED from Best Buy offers what you want: a sizeable TV with a premium display technology at a steep discount. Strongly consider it, as well as the QLED tech that drives the TCL 55-inch model from Amazon. But if you want a smaller model, the LG A2 is way cheaper! LG’s C-Series at Newegg is a superb upgrade, and is rated exceptionally highly by numerous publications.

The two Samsung TU690T displays prioritize screen size. Sony’s 4K Full Array XR65X90K is priced a bit higher, but its full-array local dimming is a compromise between an LED-lit TV and OLED, and will simply look a bit better than the other budget TVs—it’s also at an all-time low price.

We also like the Hisense U7H, as it offers local dimming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and has some newer features that include an absolutely brilliant backlight that can improve HDR viewing.