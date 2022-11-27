Best Cyber Monday TV deals: Save big on LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Cyber Monday TV deals have begun with deals on budget, midrange, and premium TVs. We’ve curated the best TV deals for you to choose from, mixing in a number of premium OLED TV deals from top retailers.

Our method is simple: Based on our list of the best TVs, we find the best TVs available at the steepest discounts, looking for a variety of price points and technologies. This includes deals on OLED TVs, all listed below in the “premium” deals section.

TechHive’s straightforward explanation of what TV sizes matter, TV display types and display technologies, and LCD backlighting tech can help inform your choices from what we’ve uncovered. Also, if you’re looking for deals in other tech categories, check out PCWorld’s complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage.

Best Cyber Monday budget TV deals

Best Cyber Monday premium TV deals

We’re seeing the discounts on Amazon’s Fire TVs we’ve come to expect. The Toshiba C350 at Amazon is at an all-time low, and our budget TV picks are basically a collection of smart 4K TVs at various sizes, with some basic HDR technology to boot. TCL and Hisense offer some solid value here, with the larger TCL 65-inch TV ready for higher-speed ARC inputs.

OLED TVs are known for their deep, inky blacks, and we really think that the Sony 55-inch Bravia OLED from Best Buy offers what you want: a sizeable TV with a premium display technology at a steep discount. But if you want a smaller model, the LG A2 is way cheaper! LG’s C-Series at Newegg is a superb upgrade, and is rated exceptionally highly by numerous publications.

The Samsung TU690T display prioritizes screen size. Sony’s 4K Full Array XR65X90K is priced a bit higher, but its full-array local dimming is a compromise between an LED-lit TV and OLED, and will simply look a bit better than the other budget TVs—it’s also at an all-time low price.

We also like the Hisense U7H, as it offers local dimming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and has some newer features that include an absolutely brilliant backlight that can improve HDR viewing. Different retailers (Amazon and Best Buy) offer the best prices, but on different sizes. Hop between retailers to find the best deals.