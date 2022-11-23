Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi review: Everything a gamer needs

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Great gaming-focused feature set, trimming unnecessary options

Eye-catching design and great build quality

Loads of performance: VRMs, DDR5, PCIe Gen 5 Cons More demanding workstation users may need to look elsewhere, for faster I/O such as USB 4 or more SATA ports

Overall platform expense of AM5, DDR5, and Ryzen 7000 may keep some users away Our Verdict The Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi is loaded with features such as DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 that will appeal to gamers. But content creators and those who need more workstation performance might be better served with a more robust motherboard.

Price When Reviewed

499.99

Best Prices Today: Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi

With the release of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 lineup, we have an entirely new motherboard chipset to get excited about! Bringing DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 to team-red CPUs, there’s plenty to like.

The Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi brings the popular Strix family back, a gamer favorite. With innovative visuals, a generous feature set, and next-gen performance, does this motherboard still bring the goods?

We’ll go over the specs, features, design, and performance of the Strix. Is the “Republic of Gamers” fan favorite still one the best options for the new Ryzen CPUs? Let’s find out!

Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi: The specs

The Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi has plenty of ports for all of your gaming peripherals. Thiago Trevisan

The Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi comes in at an MSRP of $499, pricing it above its X570 predecessor. It also has a plethora of next-generation features such as PCIe Gen 5, so there’s a lot to be excited about.

Let’s look at the basic specs you’re getting, and we’ll also go over the most vital inclusions that will enhance your everyday use.

X670-E denotes the “extreme” nature of these motherboards—with more available PCIe lanes compared to the cheaper B650 models. You’ll need an entirely new Ryzen 7000 CPU to go along with this new chipset, so keep that in mind.

In the box, you’ll get your usual SATA cables and WiFi antenna, but some nice ROG extras, too. A ROG Strix sticker, keychain, and even a graphics card holder! (We’re looking at you, Nvidia RTX 4090!)

ATX form factor

Support for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

18+2 Teamed Power Stages, with 110A per stage

DDR5 RAM

2x PCIe Gen 5.0 16x slots (plus an additional Gen 4 16x)

4x onboard M.2 slots, (2x being PCIe Gen 5)

HDMI and DisplayPort out

13 USB ports on back, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Intel 2.5GbE LAN

RGB Aura Sync header

4 SATA 6Gb/s ports

8 PWM fan headers

BIOS Flashback and Clear CMOS

Onboard power button

Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 with ALC4080 Codec

Compatible AM4 CPU cooler mounting (that use original AMD backplate design)

Asus Q-Release and Q-Latch

MSRP $499

Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi: Features

The Asus ROG Strix is perfectly paired with a sweet gaming PC build—well optimized for everything a gamer could want. While it does not have some of the fastest I/O (such as USB 4) that some content creators may want, it does provide more than enough for most.

The first big feature upgrade you’ll get here is PCIe Gen 5, allowing for much faster speeds. Four onboard M.2 slots allow you to take advantage of this boost, with two being PCIe Gen 5. Modern GPUs like the RTX 4090 still top out at PCIe Gen 4 speeds, so you’ll be more than covered here. The X670-E chipset makes sure you have a healthy dose of PCIe lanes at your disposal, allowing it to handle your GPU, M.2 drives, and add-on cards without saturating all the PCIe lanes.

You’ll get the awesome Q-Release button for your GPU’s 16x PCIe slot, too. Press it and your GPU pops out like magic! Similarly, Q-Latch is also available on the M.2 drive slots, allowing for easy-as-pie toolless access. They’re also nicely cooled with the heatsinks and thermal pads.

To top off the storage, you’ll get four SATA ports for hard drives. For workstation users or content creators who need more, you may have to upgrade to the next tier up such as the Hero.

The Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi’s Q-Release button is a nice ejection button for your GPU! Thiago Trevisan

DDR5 is finally on AMD’s platform as well, with generously fast speeds supported out of the box. With DDR5 prices steadily decreasing, and faster kits coming out, it makes for a much easier transition.

Thiago Trevisan

With 13 USB ports you can plug in all your gaming accessories—and more! Plus, they’re plenty-fast for storage transfers, too. You don’t get Thunderbolt 4 or the latest USB 4 here, however. You’ll have to step up to a more expensive motherboard to get these options if you’re in need of the absolute fastest standards.

Thiago Trevisan

Audio connectivity is great, with the ROG SupremeFX ALC4080 Codec and generous audio outputs on the back.

You’ll need a way to download your games, right? Intel’s 2.5GbE and 6E Wi-Fi are here, which should be more than enough for any gamer.

Rounding off with some nice-to-have overclocking goodies, you get a start button, clear CMOS, and BIOS flash, too. Even if you’re not overclocking, these can often come in handy when troubleshooting or doing maintenance to your build.

Another nice feature—the Ryzen 7000 CPUs will now give you an integrated GPU with HDMI and DisplayPort out. While you may not want to game on this, it can be a life saver when you’re diagnosing a system problem.

Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi: Design

Some nice gaming design features on the Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi make it worthy of any plexiglass display. Thiago Trevisan

The $499 MSRP ROG Strox X670-E certainly comes packing the quality to justify the price. Hefty and well built, with quality materials used throughout. No, it doesn’t come with a beefy backplate like its bigger Z790 Hero brother, but it’s still well made.

The real star of the show is the wonderful “Strix” design of the motherboard itself—full of interesting touches, and brimming with character and playfulness. Angular design cues keep it somewhat serious, to hint at the performance under the hood.

The I/O shroud on the upper-left area has awesome things going on, too. You can customize the RGB here, adding some colorful touches to the design.

Nice RGB touches on the I/O shield included with the Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi. Thiago Trevisan

The rest of the bottom PCIe area look great, with some silver accents on the slots and Strix branding prominently displayed.

Of course, continuing the business end of the design, the VRM area looks great too, with imposing elements protruding out. The Q-Code display for diagnostic reading is also a nice touch. Overall, nice design aesthetics make it look good when peeking out of your tempered-glass PC build!

Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi: Performance, software, and BIOS

Asus gives us 18+2 power stages, with its “Teamed Power Stage Design”—translation: You can strap even the Ryzen 9 7950X to this and it will handle it with ease. Anything less will be a cakewalk, too! This motherboard is likely best paired with the Ryzen 7600X, 7700X, or the 7900X. These are more “gamer”-focused CPUs; most won’t really make use of the monster cores on the 7950X (which might be more at home with content creators on something like the X670E ROG Hero or Extreme.)

Performance in all other areas is at light-speed levels here, too. PCIe Gen 5 allows for more than enough overhead, as most devices have barely caught up to PCIe Gen 4 yet. Your GPU and M.2 drives will be more than happy calling this Strix their home.

DDR5 is here too, allowing very fast and stable speeds across the board. As more kits are released, the gap between DDR4 and DDR5 will slowly start to increase as time goes on—and the Strix is fully equipped to handle it.

The Asus BIOS returns here with its great ease-of-use (if you’re up to tinkering with that DDR5 RAM). For those who prefer to let the motherboard do the heavy lifting, the BIOS is full of great automatic profiles for your DDR5 RAM and Ai overclocking for your CPU. Those who want to dig further are given the tools to do so, with robust overclocking settings available. (Many users might want to adjust voltage or optimize their Ryzen 7000 CPUs, which can draw some big power numbers but be tamed with some Eco Mode-style tinkering.)

Asus Armoury Crate software has also been transformed into a “jack-of-all-trades” solution. It does a great job at adjusting your fan curves, and the most important part of all: Aura Sync RGB goodness. Here you can change colors and profiles for the motherboard, customize the I/O shroud area, plus set your synced RGB devices.

Of course, it can also find appropriate software driver updates, too. Motherboard software has historically not been the best optimized, but Asus is certainly doing a valiant effort with the Armoury Create Suite.

Should you buy the Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi?

The Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi brings the Strix family into the modern age, with fantastic features for gamers. It has increased in price to an MSRP of $499 from the previous generation, like so much hardware recently. There’s a lot of added tech, however. PCIe Gen 5, DDR5, all translate to next-generation performance, and allows for generous M.2 usage.

Content creators and workstation users may be better served by upgrading to the next tier over, such as the Hero lineup. That will offer faster I/O such as USB 4 and more SATA ports, if those matter to you. Otherwise, the Strix has more than enough USB and gaming-centric features to satisfy.

Being well-built and with an appealing design, it’s a great entry point into the “ROG” enthusiast motherboards. It streamlines the features that are most useful for its biggest fans: gamers.