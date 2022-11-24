Best Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops, SSDs, and more

Yes, Black Friday is nearly here. But while the official annual shopping event kicks off on Friday, November 25, tech deals already abound from a number of retailers—including Amazon, the largest of them all.

It’s nice to be able to do so much shopping at one website, but the sheer scope of available products on Amazon can be daunting. Our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday tech deals will help you find the best bargains.

Our expert product reviewers have unearthed the very best deals on laptops, Chromebooks, TVs, SSDs, soundbars, and more. We’ll be updating our list throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page and check back often for the latest killer deals on tech from Amazon.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Chromebooks

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on desktop PCs

ROG Strix G10, Core i7/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,002 (31% off on Amazon)

HP AiO 27, Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/12GB RAM/256GB SSD/27-inch 1080p display, $1,015 (24% off on Amazon)

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday desktop deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on iPads

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday iPad deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on SSDs

For more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday SSD deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on soundbars

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday soundbar deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on headphones

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday headphone deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on streaming devices

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday streaming devices deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo speakers

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday Echo deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on robot vacuums

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on smartwatches

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on dash cams

Cobra SC100, 1080p front view, $79.95 (38% off on Amazon)

Viofo A119, 1440p front view/2-inch LCD screen, $79.99 (33% off on Amazon)

Kingslim D4, 4K front and rearview/3-inch LCD touch screen, $111.53 (20% off on Amazon)

Garmin Dash Cam Mini, 1080p front view/no LCD screen, $109.99 (15% off on Amazon)

For even more deals, see our complete roundup of the best Black Friday dash cam deals.