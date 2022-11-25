Best Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs, SSDs, laptops, and more

Yes, Black Friday is here, bringing an abundance of tech deals from a variety of retailers—especially Amazon.
We get it: The sheer scope of discounted products on Amazon can be daunting. But our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday tech deals will help point you to the very best bargains.
Our expert product reviewers have unearthed the best Black Friday deals on laptops, Chromebooks, TVs, SSDs, soundbars, and more. We’ll be updating our list throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page and check back often for the latest killer deals on tech from Amazon.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, AMD Ryzen 5/RTX 3050/8GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $599.99 (33% off at Amazon)
- Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050 GPU/16GB RAM/17.3-inch 2400p display, $2,099 (13% off at Amazon)
- Acer Predator Helios, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,164 (10% off at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, Intel Core i5/Intel HD Graphics 520/8GB RAM/12.4-inch 1024p display, $599.99 (14% off at Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 512 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12-inch 912p display), $110 (45% off at Amazon)
- HP Chromebook 11 (MediaTek MT8183, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 11-inch 768p display): $118 (55% off at Amazon)
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display): $232 (42% off at Amazon)
- Lenovo Flex 5i (Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.3-inch 1080p display), $309.29 (28% off at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display), $840 (16% off at Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on desktop PCs
- ROG Strix G10, Core i7/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $849.99 (41% off on Amazon)
- HP AiO 27, Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/12GB RAM/256GB SSD/27-inch 1080p display, $859.99 (28% off on Amazon)
- Apple iMac (2020), Core i5/Radeon Pro 5300/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/27-inch 5K display, $1,199.99 (33% off on Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs
- Toshiba 50-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV: $259.99 ($40% off at Amazon)
- Sony 65-inch XR65X90K 4K Full Array LED Smart Google TV: $998.00 (33% off at Amazon)
- Hisense 65-inch U7H ULED TV: $698.00 (33% off at Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on iPads
- iPad Mini 65GB (6th gen), $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon
- iPad Air 64GB (5th gen), $549.99 ($50 off) at Amazon
- iPad 64GB (9th gen), $269.99 ($60 off) at Amazon
- Brydge keyboard and trackpad for iPad Pro/Air 11″, $79.99 ($70 off ) at Amazon
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on SSDs
- Samsung 870 Evo, 4TB SATA SSD – $300 (40% off on Amazon)
- Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB SATA SSD – $160 (38% off on Amazon)
- WD Green, 1TB SATA SSD – $50 (55% off on Amazon)
- Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z, 500GB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $27 (31% off on Amazon)
- Sabrent Rocket Q4, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $90 (55% off on Amazon)
- Crucial P5 Plus, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $94 (42% off on Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on soundbars
- Bose TV Speaker, $199 on Amazon ($80 off)
- JBL Bar 2.0, $99.95 on Amazon ($100 off)
- Monoprice SB-200, $59.99 on Amazon ($28 off)
- Roku Streambar, $79.99 on Amazon ($50 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S4, $329 on Amazon ($70 off)
- Samsung HW-Q60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $227.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
- Sonos Beam (2nd gen), $359 on Amazon ($90 off)
- Vizio SB2021n-J6 2.2-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $99.99 on Amazon ($50 off)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on headphones
- Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones: $449 at Amazon ($101 off)
- Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones: $150 at Amazon ($200 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones: $249 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active: $100 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Sony Link Buds S: $128 at Amazon ($72 off)
- Belkin SoundForm Move Plus: $35 at Amazon.com ($35 off)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on streaming devices
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage (2nd gen), $99.99 on Amazon ($99.01 off)
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K, $39.98 on Amazon ($10.01 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $24.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
- Nvidia Shield, $124.99 on Amazon ($25 off)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo speakers
- Echo Dot (5th Gen), 1.7-inch full-range driver: $25 at Amazon ($25 off)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), 5.5-inch touchscreen: $35 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Echo Studio with two 4th Gen Echoes for surround sound: $300 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Echo (4th Gen) with a Philips Hue Color bulb: $50 ($105 off)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on robot vacuums
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum/mop combo with self-emptying bin, $999.99 at Amazon ($550 off)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $129.99 on Amazon ($70 off)
- iRobot Roomba 694, $179 on Amazon ($95 off)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop, $639.99 on Amazon ($220 off)
- Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station, $399 on Amazon ($400 off)
- Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $279.99 on Amazon ($270 off)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on smartwatches
- Fitbit Versa 3, Multiple colors available/40mm, $144.07 (37% off on Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8, Black/45mm, $379.99 (11% off on Amazon)
- Garmin Venu, Black/43mm, $199.99 (43% off on Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on dash cams
- Cobra SC100, 1080p front view, $79.95 (38% off on Amazon)
- Viofo A119, 1440p front view/2-inch LCD screen, $79.99 (33% off on Amazon)
- Kingslim D4, 4K front and rearview/3-inch LCD touch screen, $111.53 (20% off on Amazon)
- Garmin Dash Cam Mini, 1080p front view/no LCD screen, $109.99 (15% off on Amazon)
