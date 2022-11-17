Best Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs, monitors, laptops, and more

Is anyone ever really prepared for the holiday shopping season? But alas, Black Friday is upon us. The annual shopping melee doesn’t officially kick off until Friday, November 25, but deals have already started rolling out from a number of retailers.

Amazon is the most formidable retailer among them, offering often-significant savings across a broad range of categories. This can make the online giant both a blessing and a curse: Yes, it’s nice to get so much shopping done at a single site, but the sheer scope of available products can be daunting. Our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday deals on tech will help.

Our expert product reviewers have found the very best deals on laptops, Chromebooks, TVs, SSDs, monitors, and more. Remember, the bargain-hunting fun is just getting started. Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest killer deals on tech from Amazon.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 512 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12-inch 912p display), $111.99 (44% off at Amazon )

) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Pentium Silver N6000, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display), $249.99 (47% off at Amazon)

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display): $244.90 (39% off at Amazon)

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on iPads

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 4TB SATA SSD – $300 (40% off on Amazon)

Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB SATA SSD – $160 (38% off on Amazon)

Sabrent Rocket Q4, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $90 (55% off on Amazon)

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on smartwatches

Best Black Friday deals on dashcams