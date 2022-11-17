Best Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs, monitors, laptops, and more

Is anyone ever really prepared for the holiday shopping season? But alas, Black Friday is upon us. The annual shopping melee doesn’t officially kick off until Friday, November 25, but deals have already started rolling out from a number of retailers.
Amazon is the most formidable retailer among them, offering often-significant savings across a broad range of categories. This can make the online giant both a blessing and a curse: Yes, it’s nice to get so much shopping done at a single site, but the sheer scope of available products can be daunting. Our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday deals on tech will help.
Our expert product reviewers have found the very best deals on laptops, Chromebooks, TVs, SSDs, monitors, and more. Remember, the bargain-hunting fun is just getting started. Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest killer deals on tech from Amazon.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, AMD Ryzen 5/RTX 3050/8GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $599.99 (33% off at Amazon)
- Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050 GPU/16GB RAM/17.3-inch 2400p display, $2,139 (12% off at Amazon)
- Acer Predator Helios, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,174 (10% off at Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 512 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12-inch 912p display), $111.99 (44% off at Amazon)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Pentium Silver N6000, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display), $249.99 (47% off at Amazon)
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (Intel Core m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display): $244.90 (39% off at Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs
- Amazon 50-inch 4K Fire TV: $249.99 (47% off at Amazon)
- Sony 65-inch XR65X90K 4K Full Array LED Smart Google TV: $998.00 (33% off at Amazon)
- TCL 55-inch 4K QLED Roku Smart TV: $449.99 (36% off at Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on iPads
- iPad Mini 65GB (6th gen), $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon
- iPad Air 64GB (5th gen), $549.99 ($50 off) at Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 512GB (3rd gen), $999.99 ($400 off) at Amazon
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on SSDs
- Samsung 870 Evo, 4TB SATA SSD – $300 (40% off on Amazon)
- Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB SATA SSD – $160 (38% off on Amazon)
- Sabrent Rocket Q4, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $90 (55% off on Amazon)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on smartwatches
- Fitbit Versa 3, Multiple colors available/40mm, $156.00 (32% off on Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8, Black/45mm, $379.00 (12% off on Amazon)
- Garmin Venu, Black/43mm, $214.99 (39% off on Amazon)
Best Black Friday deals on dashcams
- Viofo T130, 1440p front, interior, and rearview, $238.19 (21% off on Amazon)
- Kingslim D4, 4K front and rearview/3-inch LCD touch screen, $126.25 (10% off on Amazon)