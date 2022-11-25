The Xbox Series S is $50 off on Black Friday. Includes a $50 gift card too!

Graphics card prices may be falling at last, but they still can’t beat the value of gaming consoles. Especially not when you can get up to 1440p gaming at a stunningly low price, thanks to a sweet Black Friday deal on the Xbox Series S. Right now at Target, $250 gets you the console and a bonus $50 Target gift card when you order online and choose in-store pickup.

If you shop at Target often (i.e., you’d spend $50 on groceries or other goods in the future as a matter of course), this makes the effective price of the Xbox Series S just $200. That’s 33 percent off the $300 MSRP and a smoking price. You can make it sweeter too, if you have a Target Red Card—you can stack your usual 5% discount on top of this special.

In the box you’ll get the console, plus a controller, power cable, and HDMI cable. As Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series machine, the S has a smaller 512GB SSD and 10GB RAM, and lacks an optical drive. But it still plays games at high-quality 1080p and 1440p gaming, which is plenty for diving into the latest titles. Plus, given its all-digital nature, it pairs nicely with Xbox Game Pass.

Target lists this deal as available until Saturday, November 27th, and is only available for online orders. The $50 gift card will be applied when you pick it from the store. But as with all great deals, don’t sit on this if you’re interested. It could end early if stock runs out.

