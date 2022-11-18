This 55-inch Sony OLED TV is the best smart TV deal before Black Friday

Black Friday is nearly upon us, but there’s a great TV deal already available: the Sony Bravia XR A80J 55-inch OLED TV for $999.99 at Best Buy, 47 percent off of the usual price.

This Sony Bravia OLED TV deal leads our list of the best Black Friday TV deals, and no wonder: OLED TVs don’t come cheap, and this deal brings this premium television into non-OLED territory. If you’ve read TechHive’s explainer on what OLED technology achieves, you know the gist: The pixels of an OLED TV emit their own light. When turned off, they’re off; and what this means is that inky blacks look fantastic compared to other TVs. OLEDs are what the electronics retailers put close to the door so you see them first.

This 55-inch set has virtually everything you’d want: 120Hz capability, for smoother pictures and gaming; two HDMI 2.1 ports to allow devices like consoles to take advantage of the 120Hz display; DTS surround sound; and more. You can navigate via the new Google TV interface, too. Snap this up before it’s gone.

See the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K OLED TV at Best Buy