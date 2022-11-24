Best Black Friday SSD deals: Nov 24

We’ve got just one more day until Black Friday, but the best deals for SSDs are already here. And in contrast to last year, these discounts are downright exciting. Case in point: a 2TB NVMe drive for just $80. (Still!)

But with sales happening everywhere, it can be hard to distinguish the excellent SSD deals from the ho-hum. That’s where we come in. Below is a list of the best SSD deals you can pick up at the moment. These drives are not only well-rated and popular, but they’re at or very near all-time low prices, too.

Best early Black Friday 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

4TB SATA SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 4TB SATA SSD – $300 (40% off on Amazon)

2TB SATA SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB SATA SSD – $160 (38% off on Amazon)

Teamgroup EX2, 2TB SATA SSD – $96 (30% off on Newegg)

1TB SATA SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 1TB SATA SSD – $85 (44% off on Amazon)

Crucial MX500, 1TB SATA SSD – $68 (32% off on Amazon)

WD Green, 1TB SATA SSD – $60 (45% off on Amazon)

Teamgroup CX2, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD (plus bonus 16GB USB drive) – $55 (33% off on Newegg)

500GB SATA SSDs

A SATA SSD is a smart purchase regardless if you’re upgrading from an HDD or seeking an affordable SSD to expand your PC’s storage. It’s an even better when you can save a ton of cash. A standout among the deals is the Samsung 870 Evo: Popular for its rock-solid reliability, it’s hit an all-time low price across several capacities. But don’t count out other brands, especially if you have a niche need. The WD Green drive on sale is a low-power model, making it better suited for laptops.

Best early Black Friday M.2 NVMe SSD deals

2TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

500GB NVMe M.2 SSDs

Sabrent Rocket, 500GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $50 (70% off on Amazon after coupon)

Depending on where you live, Micro Center’s crazy in-store discount on a 2TB NVMe SSD (just $80!) is still available. Stock is extremely low now, with very few locations still offering this screaming deal.

Plenty of other excellent discounts can be found online, too, including the Samsung 870 Evo and Crucial P3, two of our top SSD recommendations. Whether you need a wallet-friendly budget model or one with blistering speed, you can find something. We’re eyeing the SK Hynix models, as both the blistering fast Gen 4 P41 and still speedy Gen 3 P31 at all-time lows. The P41 is an especially great deal, given that’s not only cheaper than the better known Samsung 980 Pro, but is faster in benchmarks, too.

PlayStation 5 console owners should consider pairing a SK Hynix P41 with this be Quiet! low-profile heatsink for a high-performing SSD that’ll work with the PS5’s expansion slot. It has faster performance than rival options like the Samsung 980 Pro and Crucial P5 Plus. However, if cost is an issue, the 1TB Crucial P5 Plus deal at Best Buy, which includes a low-profile heatsink, is your cheapest option.