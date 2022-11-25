Best Black Friday SSD deals: Big discounts on SATA and NVMe drives

Sound the trumpets: Black Friday is here at last. And even though we’ve seen a ton of great deals in the lead up to the official day, there’s still plenty to be be excited about. SSD prices are fantastic this year overall, and on more capacities than ever before.

But with sales happening everywhere, it can be hard to spot the excellent SSD deals amid the ho-hum. That’s where we come in. Below is a list of the best SSD deals you can pick up at the moment. These drives are not only well-rated and popular, but they’re at or very near all-time low prices, too.

Best early Black Friday 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

4TB SATA SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 4TB SATA SSD – $300 (40% off on Amazon)

2TB SATA SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB SATA SSD – $160 (38% off on Amazon)

Teamgroup CX2, 2TB SATA SSD – $48 (40% off on Newegg)

1TB SATA SSDs

500GB SATA SSDs and under

A SATA SSD is a smart purchase regardless if you’re upgrading from an HDD or seeking an affordable SSD to expand your PC’s storage. The decision’s even easier when you can save a ton of cash. A standout among the deals is the Samsung 870 Evo: Popular for its rock-solid reliability, it’s hit an all-time low price across several capacities. But don’t count out other brands, especially if you have a niche need. The WD Green drive on sale is a low-power model, making it better suited for laptops.

Best early Black Friday M.2 NVMe SSD deals

4TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

WD Black SN850x, 4TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $375 (46% off on Amazon)

2TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

500GB NVMe M.2 SSDs

Sabrent Rocket, 500GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $50 (70% off on Amazon after coupon)

Unbelievably, Micro Center’s crazy in-store discount on a 2TB NVMe SSD (just $80!) is still available. Stock is extremely low now, with just one or two locations still offering this screaming deal.

A ton of other excellent discounts can be found online as well, including the Samsung 870 Evo and Crucial P3, two of our top SSD recommendations. Whether you need a wallet-friendly budget model or one with blistering speed, you can find something. The SK Hynix models are standouts, with both the blistering fast Gen 4 P41 and still speedy Gen 3 P31 at all-time lows. The P41 is an especially great deal, given that’s not only cheaper than the better known Samsung 980 Pro, but is faster in benchmarks, too.

PlayStation 5 console owners should consider pairing a SK Hynix P41 with this be Quiet! low-profile heatsink for a high-performing SSD that’ll work with the PS5’s expansion slot. It has faster performance than rival options like the Samsung 980 Pro and Crucial P5 Plus. However, if cost is an issue, the 1TB Crucial P5 Plus deal at Best Buy, which includes a low-profile heatsink, is your cheapest option.