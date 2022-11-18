Best Black Friday SSD deals

In contrast to last year, Black Friday deals feel exciting in 2022. We’ve already seen some incredible deals in the last couple of weeks—a 2TB NVMe drive for just $80!—and even if you missed out on those jaw-dropping opportunities, the good times continue on.

That said, with discounts everywhere, it can be hard to distinguish the good ones from the merely so-so. But not to worry, as that’s where we come in. Below is a list of the best deals you can pick up right now. These drives are not only well-rated and popular, but they’re at or very near all-time low prices, too.

Best early Black Friday 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

Whether you’re upgrading your primary storage drive from an HDD to an SSD or seeking a more affordable SSD to expand your PC’s storage, you can already save some serious cash. The Samsung 870 Evo, popular for its rock-solid reliability, has hit its lowest price across several capacities. But don’t count out other brands, especially if you have a niche need. The WD Green drive on sale is a low-power model, making it better suited for laptops.

Best early Black Friday M.2 NVMe SSD deals

Samsung 980 Pro, 2TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $180 after promo code (40% off on Newegg)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus, 2TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $150 after promo code (37% off on Newegg)

Sabrent Rocket Q4, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $90 (55% off on Amazon)

Inland QN322, 2TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $80 (60% off, in-store at Micro Center only)

Samsung 980, 1TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $75 after promo code (25% off on Newegg)

Crucial P2, 1TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $66 (22% off on Amazon)

Depending on where you live, you may still be able to snag the most eye-popping bargain so far this month: a 2TB PCIe 3.0 for just $80 at Micro Center. Stock is extremely low now, with very few locations left that have this screaming deal available.

You can still catch other excellent discounts online, of course. Whether you need a wallet-friendly budget model or one with blistering speed, you can find something. If you’re new to SSDs, be aware that they all don’t perform the same. For example, the Crucial P2 is on the slower side for a PCIe Gen 3, but works well as a secondary drive for photos, games, etc. It’ll run faster than a 1TB SATA SSD while costing only a bit more.